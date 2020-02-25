Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Supply Chain Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020 ( https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-supply-chain-management-programs/ )

15 Best Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-supply-chain-management-programs/ )

10 Fastest Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-supply-chain-management-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-supply-chain-management-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Lehigh University; 2) University of Washington; 3) Purdue University. The Top 3 Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Massachusetts; 2) Illinois Institute of Technology; 3) University of Alabama at Birmingham.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"It's not the most exciting-sounding major," as GBS editors admit, "but for students who want a long, rewarding career that is always adapting and developing, a bachelor's in supply chain management is a good place to start." In a global economy, complete control over the supply chain, from raw material to stores, is crucial, and good supply chain managers make it possible. For students considering a supply chain management program, "Supply chain leadership positions are in-demand, which promises a high return on investment for supply chain management degree holders." And for those who want adventure in their career, "Logistics and supply chain management jobs are available around the globe."

The Great Business Schools supply chain management ranking covers both on-campus and online programs, informing both new high-school graduates and career-changing professionals. As the editors explain, for working adults "the best online supply chain management degrees position the individual to advance in his or her career." For young people just starting their careers, the connections and mentorship of a good program help move into a lucrative career smoothly. No matter what the particular circumstances of the student, GBS makes a commitment to providing the most up-to-date and useful advice.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

