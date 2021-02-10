Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Training and Development Bachelor's Programs
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Training and Development Bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Training & Development for 2021
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Training & Development for 2021
10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Training & Development for 2021
10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Training & Development for 2021
The Top 3 Best Training and Development Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 2) Vanderbilt University; 3) University of Maryland. The Top 3 Online Training and Development Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Arkansas; 2) Oregon State University; 3) Drexel University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
Human resources is at the heart of any successful organization, and training and development is a crucial part of strong human resources management. "The importance of training and development goes far beyond creating classes and helping newly hired employees find their way through the corporate maze," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "With a good Training and Development leader in place, the company can help every employee reach its full potential. Your company is only as good as the employees who work there." The editors point out that "Earning a Bachelor's degree in Training and Development is a great way to help others achieve their goals and gain experience using the most technologically advanced tools available." "With a Bachelor degree in Training and Development, a graduate can assist companies in educating their workforce in the way of new skills, safety protocols, and methodology," they explain. In nearly every industry, professionals can count on a demand for training and development experts.
GBS editors are concerned with providing students with information they can really use. The audience for GBS includes traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is why Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. As the editors explain, "The flexibility and convenience of an online degree program make it possible to learn new skills while they are working allowing them to take on more responsibilities and apply for new positions within their company." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Training and Development Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Amberton University
Amridge University
Appalachian State University
Bellevue University
Boston College
California State University, East Bay
Central Michigan University
Drexel University
Georgia State University
Granite State College
Hope International University
Idaho State University
Indiana State University
Liberty University
Limestone University
Louisiana State University
Maryville University
Northern Illinois University
Oakland University
Ohio State University
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Pacific Oaks College
Pennsylvania State University
Pittsburg State University
Providence College
Purdue University
San Diego Christian College
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
Temple University
Texas A&M University
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California, Davis
University of California, San Diego
University of Central Florida
University of Houston
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Maryland - College Park
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Minnesota
University of New England
University of New Mexico
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Wisconsin - Stout
Valdosta State University
Vanderbilt University
Walsh University
Washington State University
West Chester University of Philadelphia
Western Governors University
Widener University
