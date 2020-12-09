Great Craftsmanship Unites: Exclusive Rome De Bellegarde X Ettinger Christmas Gift

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The longstanding British heritage brand Ettinger partnered with the French luxury cognac brand, Rome De Bellegarde, to create 50 limited edition exclusive gift boxes, featuring:

An exclusive 100 ml bottle of Rome de Bellegarde's exquisite limited edition X.O. cognac.

de Bellegarde's exquisite limited edition X.O. cognac. A 4oz Ettinger Hip Flask wrapped in buttery soft leather and featuring the collaboration logo in gold.

With only 50 boxes available at £499, this highly limited-edition collaboration, which represents the very best of both houses, will be available for purchase from the 14th December and can be pre-ordered on Rome De Bellegarde's website.

The flasks can also be customised with the recipient's initials, making this gift truly unique and memorable.

Ettinger's 4oz hip flask is the perfect vessel for one of the finest cognac's in the world. The hip flask fits perfectly into pockets and smaller bags. The flask is wrapped in luxuriously soft leather in Rome De Bellegarde's signature orange tone, keeping your fingers protected from the cold metal.

Robert Ettinger, CEO of Ettinger: "We are delighted to have collaborated with the world's most expensive cognac on this project and to be part of an amazing Christmas Gift Box set. For those lucky enough to receive one - with only 50 having been made - we're sure it will bring much joy this Christmas. It is always a pleasure to work with another craftsmanship brand and hope our flasks continue to be enjoyed long after the X.O. cognac is finished!"

Rome De Bellegarde and Ettinger have more than this partnership in common. Both brands have evolved and come from a long and traditional family heritage to create the best luxury products in their categories. Whether it is from using the finest leather goods in the UK to blending the best Eaux-De-Vie in the Grande Champagne Region of Cognac, the brands pride themselves to deliver only excellence and greatness.

David Romuald-Bellegarde Smeralda, the owner of Rome De Bellegarde says:

"We are truly honoured to share this collaboration with a great craftsmanship brand such as Ettinger, who in many ways share a similar story to the Bellegarde family and display great resilience. This limited edition box was designed with our customers in mind making sure they get the very best from us."

This partnership was the perfect occasion for Rome De Bellegarde, renown and certified as the world's most expensive Cognac Brand, to release a 100Ml bottle of their extra old Cognac, aged for more than 25 years. The XO is recognised by many Cognac connoisseurs as truly exceptional and unique, and according to Dimitri Nalin, the awarded Best Sommelier de Bordeaux and Nouvelle Acquitaine: "This prestigious and very fine Cognac will stand out and please Cognac connoisseurs with its finesse and elegance with aromas going from hints of vanilla, caramel, quince, tobacco, to faint peppery notes that adds an extra soul to this nectar."

Notes to Editor

Rome De Bellegarde

Rome de Bellegarde has a long and rich history reaching back to the times of King of France Henry III, when Roger de Saint-Lary de Bellegarde was appointed as the Royal Master of the Horses.

In 1725, Jean-Louis Bellegarde at the time appointed as the Governor of Port of Prince formed an alliance with his family back in France who decided to share their incredible savoir faire and art de vivre with the diplomatic world and the elite at the time via the production of their incredible Cognac.

In 2018, the new generation of the Bellegarde family resurrected their ancestor's rare savoir-faire in cognac, which is renowned throughout the world for its exclusivity and exquisite nature. The Cognac is produced in the Grand Champagne Region of Cognac, France. Exclusively sold on Rome De Bellegarde's website and some of the most exclusive locations around the world.

Ettinger

Hailing from a proud lineage of military tailors, the Ettinger brand was founded by Gerry Ettinger in London in 1934.

Run now by his eldest son, Robert Ettinger, the company is one of the few remaining British luxury leathergoods companies still manufacturing in the UK and pride themselves on designing and handcrafting only the finest leather goods. In 1996, in recognition of the work carried out for the Royal Household, Ettinger of London was appointed with a Royal Warrant to the HRH the Prince of Wales.

Ettinger takes great pride in its craftspeople. Among the last to still make leather goods in the UK, Ettinger makes all their leather goods just outside of Birmingham in Walsall. For Ettinger the quality of goods and attention to detail are paramount to the brand's success.

BOXES AVAILABLE NOW



Pictures available upon request.

Our websites

https://www.romedebellegarde.com

https://www.ettinger.co.uk

For further information and images, please contact:

Naomi Cykiert

PR and Marketing Manager

Rome De Bellegarde

M +44 7943635508

[email protected]

Some of our most recent coverage - Rome De Bellegarde

Some of our most recent coverage - Ettinger

Brummell - 23rd November 2020

The Telegraph Magazine - 21st November

Country & Town House - November/ December 2020

Harper's Bazaar - December 2020

Country Life - October 2020

The Field - September 2020

The Gentleman's Journal - Summer 2020

The Rake - June 2020

Financial Times How To Spend It - 29th May 2020

PRESS COVERAGE: https://www.ettinger.co.uk/Journal/Topics/The-Press

SOURCE Ettinger; RDB

Related Links

https://www.ettinger.co.uk

