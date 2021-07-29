Great Cycle Challenge Receives Support from Zebra Technologies; Marks Fifth Anniversary Raising Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Zebra's support began with one employee back in 2015 – a learning consultant seeking a "ride anywhere, anytime" cycling event that benefited a good cause. He recruited nine Zebra colleagues to join a team in 2017 and things quickly escalated. Over the last five years, nearly 350 Zebra employees have cycled 63,500 miles and raised more than $100,000 to help researchers find a cure for childhood cancer.

"Zebra Technologies is pleased to again support the Great Cycle Challenge," said Therese Van Ryne, Global Public Relations and Philanthropy Director, Zebra Technologies. "We encourage our employees to get involved in their communities by lending voluntary support to programs that enrich the quality of life and opportunities for local residents. We applaud those who are giving their time to support the Children's Cancer Research Fund in its mission to save lives."

GCC riders set personal mileage and fundraising goals and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. Participants accumulate miles where and when it is convenient for them, whether it is on the road, a trail or a stationary bike. They also may create or join group rides in their communities.

"It is because of partners like Zebra Technologies that we're able to jumpstart more groundbreaking research that will one day lead to a cure for childhood cancer," said Daniel Gumnit, CEO, Children's Cancer Research Fund. "Zebra's innovative approach to philanthropy is impressive, and we look forward to its team's growing impact on the event."

Great Cycle Challenge USA began in 2015 to fight childhood cancer. Every year, more than 15,000 American children are diagnosed with the disease and it's the leading cause of death by illness in children. In six years, the Great Cycle Challenge USA community of 350,000 riders from all 50 states have pedaled more than 24.8 million miles while raising more than $39 million in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer. This year, the event hopes to raise more than US $10 million.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities, on one wheel or more, outdoors or in, can register online now at GreatCycleChallenge.com.

About Great Cycle Challenge

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goals in June to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF donors have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit https://childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.

