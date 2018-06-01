Great Cycle Challenge USA Ride Across Golden Gate Bridge June 2 to Raise Awareness & Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, riders will meet for the bridge crossing at Sports Basement Presidio parking lot, south of the bridge at 610 Old Mason St. in San Francisco. The morning's festivities will include a short program featuring a local family that will talk about their pediatric cancer journey. The ride will incorporate two crossings of the Golden Gate Bridge as cyclists ride across the 1.7-mile bridge from San Francisco to Sausalito and back again, a biking journey totaling 11 miles. Participants can RSVP for the group ride at https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Events/Detail/44.

"The ride across the Golden Gate Bridge symbolizes that, for far too many children, there is a wide chasm between a cancer diagnosis and a cure. By riding in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, we hope to close the gap by investing in groundbreaking research that Ieads to better treatments and cures for children with cancer," said Jim Leighton, Vice President of Events and Partnerships, Children's Cancer Research Fund.

Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has quickly grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. Over the past three years, more than 76,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 7.5 million miles while raising $9 million in support of childhood cancer research. This year's goal is for 48,000 riders to raise $5.5 million.

Proceeds from Great Cycle Challenge USA have helped jumpstart and advance research at some of the nation's top childhood cancer research centers. CCRF has funded research at the University of California-San Francisco; Baylor College of Medicine; Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston; Children's Hospital of Los Angeles; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston; Johns Hopkins University; Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota; and others.

As part of the Great Cycle Challenge USA, riders set personal mileage goals and connect with their friends, families and peers for fundraising, which is done through the Great Cycle Challenge USA website. Participants can accumulate mileage on any type of bike, indoors or out, as they improve their health while having fun as they ride solo or with friends to work, on weekends, near home or out on the open road. Registrations for this year's challenge are still being accepted. Visit greatcyclechallenge.com to register, to make a donation or to learn more.

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goal throughout June to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. CCRF also funds vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness. Since 1981, CCRF donors have helped fund research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit childrenscancer.org or call 877-457-1091 to learn more.

