Great Gifts With Just Three Clicks

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are fast approaching and it's time for companies to consider how to show appreciation for their dedicated clients and staff. Ethical Swag makes it easy and affordable with ethical gifts.

With the COVID-19 pandemic upending office life and business as usual, it is more important than ever for owners and executives to thank those who have supported their businesses as they've adapted to extraordinary circumstances.

Moleskin Notebook Jax Bluetooth Speaker

These unprecedented times have shown that clients and teams are every company's most valuable assets. So this holiday season, choose customizable, sustainably-sourced products from Ethical Swag that reflect your values while placing your brand in the hands of your most important clients and staff.

In addition to the wide variety of high quality merchandise offered on our Ethical Swag's navigable website — including tote bags, drinkware, office swag, notebooks, clothing and accessories — Ethical Swag is now offering Swag Packs, a thoughtful selection of specially curated items bundled together in a package perfect for gifting.

Starting at $50.00 USD per unit, Swag Packs are a cost-effective holiday gift option.

Ethical Swag products make the perfect holiday gifts for clients because:

All products can be personalized with brand logos and colors to build brand awareness and loyalty;

Online ordering and bulk buying options make purchasing easy and affordable for companies of all sizes;

Gifting sustainable products allows organizations to lead with their values and show they care;

It's a turnkey solution — our swag is packed and shipped quickly in a recyclable cardboard box directly to your recipients.

With just three clicks to sustainable gifts, Ethical Swag can help you show how much you care.

About Ethical Swag

Ethical Swag was founded to provide trusted, easy to find options that best reflect your brand values. It's hard to know when green washing is going on - we get it. So, we set out to create a different kind of business.

As a Certified B Corp, we opened up and were audited to a global sustainability standard so that you know you can trust us. It's important to us because it's not what you say, but what you do, that matters.

We have built into our DNA a focus on people, planet and profit. We have set out to be wildly successful, so we can use that success to have an impact on our staff, our clients, our communities and our world. We invite you to be a part of that!

Media Contact:

Lorraine Schuchart, APR, Founder & CEO, Prosper for Purpose

(216)469-7977

[email protected]

SOURCE Ethical Swag

Related Links

https://ethicalswagpack.com

