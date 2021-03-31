Great Gulf Appoints Aole Ansari COO Single-Family Build-to-Rent

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ilias Konstantopoulos, CEO of the Great Gulf Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Aole Ansari as Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Great Gulf's Single-Family Build-to-Rent initiative in the US Sunbelt.

"On behalf of the Great Gulf Group, I am delighted to welcome Aole Ansari to the team. As the COO, Aole will be responsible for leading our US Single-Family Build-to-Rent platform, developing its strategic direction and successfully implementing the business plan. Our first communities currently under development comprise approximately 525 homes and are located in Charleston, SC, San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL. Aole will liaise among Great Gulf, our capital partners, third party home builders and Ashton Woods in executing our business plan," said Ilias Konstantopoulos, CEO of the Great Gulf Group. "Aole is a seasoned and accomplished executive with a unique and diverse background. I look forward to working with Aole on this exciting new venture that is focused on purpose built single-family communities."

Aole has led multiple growth businesses for publicly traded and privately owned companies to raise capital, acquire, develop and sell properties across multiple asset classes. During his time at Corvias and Lendlease, Aole was the executive manager for its student housing, medical office, market residential development and hotel business units, respectively. Over the course of his career Aole has originated and closed more than a $1B worth of transactions. Prior to starting his real estate career in the private sector, Aole served for 11 years on active duty in the US Navy as a Surface and Special Warfare officer.

Aole holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (BSc) from the United States Naval Academy and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Virginia. Aole also serves as a board member for the Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority (MDHA), Nashville's largest owner/operator of affordable housing and Citizen's Bank and Trust, the oldest African-American owned bank in America.

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 3rd largest private builder and 18th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully-integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

SOURCE Great Gulf Group