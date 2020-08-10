Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Announces 'The Return of the Lunchbox,' Charity Initiative

DILLON, Mont., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As back-to-school approaches (K-12), parents have a lot on their plate – concerns over safety, adapting to the new classroom normal, evolving school structure decisions and now stressing over what to serve for lunch, whether in the classroom or the kitchen table at home. Great Harvest Bakery Café owners want to help families scratch off pack lunch from the to-do list, inspire new favorite sandwich ideas and feed families in need.

It's been almost six months since kids showed off their lunchboxes, so in hopes of bringing some fun and joy back to lunchtime for both kids and parents, Great Harvest Bakery Café has announced The Return of the Lunchbox social share and local charity initiative. This new campaign is a way to engage and spark kids' creativity, while also giving back to the local community through its charitable aspect.

From mid-August through the end of September, parents and kids are encouraged to post a photo of their sandwich masterpiece on Facebook or Instagram served on any of the signature Great Harvest loafs of bread. To participate, participants must tag their local Great Harvest location and use the hashtag: #returnofthelunchbox and #LunchboxCity e.g. #LunchboxBoise. In the post, they can share their short list of ingredients and why it is the "go-to" lunch box item.

For every social post, the local Great Harvest will make a bread donation to the local food bank and/or charity of their choice.

"We know that parents, teachers and kids are stressed right now and if there is a small way to bring a smile to a little ones face whether they are eating lunch at school or at home, we want to be a part of that," said Mike Ferretti, CEO of Great Harvest. "It's a simple way for parents to see what other fun, sandwich ideas are kid-approved all while helping supporting other families who are in need of bread donations."

There's no better way to celebrate National Sandwich Month, than by enjoying a loaf of Great Harvest Bread, made with the world's finest protein-packed premium wheat and freshly grounded into 100 percent whole grain flour. From PB&J's served on Cinnamon Chip bread with added bananas, Turkey on Cheddar Garlic, a BLT with signature Sourdough, Salami on Cracked Pepper Parmesan, Roast Beed on Rosemary Garlic to Ham on Oregon Herb – the creative flavor options are endless.

"Better bread makes a difference and we're excited to see what creative sandwich ideas come from our Great Harvest bread enthusiasts," Eric Keshin, President and CMO. "When the quality of the bread on the outside of the sandwich is as good as what parents are putting in the inside, families will discover new go-to lunch options."

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise .

