Great HealthWorks Signs Bilingual Spokesperson, Elizabeth Gutiérrez - Celebrity, Model, and Mother - to Perform, Excel, Recover with brand OmegaXL Sport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great HealthWorks makers of OmegaXL Sport, a natural muscle recovery supplement, today announces a new partnership with celebrity, model, and mother, Elizabeth Gutiérrez. As a highly visible public figure with a busy lifestyle which includes red-carpet events, modeling, and raising children, Elizabeth has found OmegaXL Sport accelerates her muscle recovery, enhances her physical wellness, and helps her stay at the top of her game. "The timing is perfect to sign a spokesperson for brand OmegaXL Sport, with our new NSF Certified for Sport designation, anyone from an athlete to trainer, or everyday fitness forward consumer will begin to gain awareness of this brand," says Executive Director OmegaXL Brands, Yamit Sadok. "We met Elizabeth last year when she moderated our Influencer Panel at the NEW YOU Awards, a sister company within the Great HealthWorks organization, and saw first-hand her dedication to everything she does."

Elizabeth Gutiérrez, known for her radiant presence and inspiring journey, has long advocated for a balanced lifestyle that prioritizes health and self-care. With the intense demands of her career and her role as a devoted mother, Elizabeth recognizes the importance of recovery—both physically and mentally. "OmegaXL Sport helps me recover faster, so I can get back to my workouts sooner, which I need to stay red carpet ready," says Elizabeth. "It's more than just a product; it's a tool that helps me push through leg day, and everyday soreness, and keeps my body feeling great so I can get right back to the gym again."

OmegaXL Sport is a natural supplement, designed to support muscle health, making it the perfect addition to any active lifestyle, where recovery is critical. OmegaXL Sport is the extra strength, sportier and bigger version of the well-known OmegaXL brand launched twenty plus years ago, in 2003.

Sustainably farmed in the pristine waters of New Zealand, the proprietary extraction process yields powerful oil from the native, green-lipped mussel. Each soft gel contains the oil from the pulp of an impressive 16-24 mussels and is encapsulated with only a handful of other natural ingredients. Like the original counterpart, the extra-strength OmegaXL Sport version improves joint mobility, and reduces muscle soreness from overuse or aging, which in turn, supports optimal performance. This extra strength formula also supports respiratory function with each soft gel found to contain a high level of Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediators (SPMs) that promotes the resolution phase of inflammation*. The product is non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

OmegaXL Sport creates reasons to believe given its newly minted NSF Certified for Sport designation on every bottle. NSF Certified for Sport® certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the Canadian Football League and more. The NSF Certified for Sport® certification verifies that: products do not contain any of the 280 substances banned by major athletic organizations. The contents of the supplement match what is printed on the label. There are no unsafe levels of contaminants in the tested products. The product is also manufactured in a facility that is GMP registered and audited for quality and safety by the NSF.

This collaboration with Elizabeth began at the annual NEW YOU Beauty Awards, an annual event honoring emerging beauty brands and featuring top celebrities and influencers. Held in Miami Beach, the live event includes speaker panels, an award ceremony, and the Beauty BAR exhibit experience, where attendees engage with inspiring influencers and brand creators. Moderated by Elizabeth, the panel discussion shared insights on beauty, health, and wellness, promoting empowerment and trends. www.NEWYOUAwards.com/attend.

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards is part of the company's broader mission to inspire women nationwide by offering a platform that focuses on beauty, wellness, and self-care. NEW YOU continues to celebrate those who embody both inner and outer beauty, pushing boundaries and inspiring others to do the same.

"Working with Elizabeth has been an incredible experience," says Vanessa Walker, President, NEW YOU Media Inc. "She is the perfect embodiment of the strength and resilience our legacy brand represents. We are so excited to support her as she continues to shine both personally and professionally."

OmegaXL Sport is excited to offer consumers a product that goes beyond physical wellness. With Elizabeth Gutiérrez's endorsement, the brand is poised to help individuals prioritize their recovery, enhance their mental focus, and achieve the balance they need to thrive in all areas of life.

About Great HealthWorks

In 2003, Founder, Ken Meares, realized the importance of self-care and with remarkable vision, the needs of millions of future, aging baby boomers. With a visionary focus on joint health and mobility, he discovered the powerful benefits of New Zealand green-lipped mussel oil, leading to the creation of the OmegaXL brand and the founding of Great HealthWorks, Inc.

About OmegaXL Sport

OmegaXL Sport is a cutting-edge brand that offers a premium natural supplement designed to support muscle and joint health.* Backed by over 40 years of scientific research, OmegaXL Sport combines the powerful benefits of a proprietary oil extract from green-lipped mussel, sustainably sourced from the pristine water of New Zealand with other natural ingredients to help individuals recover faster, feel better, and push through life's physical challenges.* Whether you're an athlete or simply someone looking to improve and muscle soreness, OmegaXL is the go-to for total-body recovery.

Available online, at www.OmegaXL.com/Sport, on Amazon, or in retail stores in Puerto Rico (Walmart and independents).

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and beauty industry lovers of all ages. NEW YOU advocates that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offers content from entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognizes its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360 degree media company with The NEW YOU STUDIOS, NEW YOU Brands and soon streaming channels.

Media Contact:

Yamit Sadok

Executive Director- OmegaXL Brands

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 561-756-6329

Website: omegaxl.com/sport

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

