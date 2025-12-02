Great Hearts Announces New Arizona Campus Opening in Fall 2027

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Hearts Blossom Rock, opening Fall 2027, will bring nationally recognized, tuition-free classical education to the East Valley.

A Rendering of the Great Hearts Blossom Rock Campus

Located in the community of Blossom Rock, near Eastmark, Great Hearts Blossom Rock will become Great Hearts 25th academy in Arizona, and welcome students in kindergarten through the elementary grades, with the potential to grow into upper grades in the coming years. The new academy will offer an academically rich environment where young minds can flourish. With a 5.4-acre homesite secured inside the community, this campus will be built from the ground up to inspire curiosity, character, and a lifelong love of learning.

"We are incredibly grateful and excited to partner with families in the East and Southeast Valley to build our new academy," shared Great Hearts Arizona Superintendent Brandon Crowe. "Families continue to seek the very most excellent education for their children – one that brings the richest curriculum taught by the very best teachers to young people. We, at Great Hearts, are anxious to expand and enhance our 25 years of commitment and success into this newest member of the Great Hearts network."

This expansion, which comes at a time when school closures are on the rise, is thanks in part to the generosity of Brookfield Developers and Cohere as well as the Charter School Program (CSP) grant awarded to the Great Hearts charter school network by the Federal Department of Education. This grant will support the creation of new schools as well as the expansion of current academies over the next 5 years.

Join us for Blossoming with Great Hearts, an open-house style gathering on Saturday, January 24th between 12:00–2:00 PM at Blossom Rock Dutch Club House (10075 Dutchman Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120). Meet Great Hearts leaders and enjoy family-friendly activities. RSVP for this special event at https://enrollaz.greatheartsamerica.org/blossoming-with-gh.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a non-profit and the nation's largest provider of classical PK–12 education, serving 30,000+ students across 52 brick and mortar academies in AZ, TX, and LA, and a national online academy. Its classical curriculum emphasizes advanced academics, arts, languages, and character formation toward Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Learn more at greatheartsamerica.org.

Media Contact:

Jason Moore

National Communication Manager

Great Hearts Academies

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Hearts Arizona