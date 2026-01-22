Great Hearts launches Great Hearts Services to reach and serve classical communities and enterprises nationwide and beyond

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Hearts, the nation's leading K-12 classical education enterprise, is officially announcing the launch of Great Hearts Services, a new initiative designed to provide comprehensive instructional and operational support to classical schools across the country.

The mission of Great Hearts Services is to partner with schools in their pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Through thoughtful guidance and steadfast support across instruction and operations, the initiative helps schools sustain excellence, grow with integrity, and align their systems to a classical vision.

For more than two decades, Great Hearts has served tens of thousands of students across its growing network of high-performing academies in Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and online. Its commitment to forming the minds and hearts of young people through a rich classical curriculum, challenging academics, and deep respect for human flourishing has established Great Hearts as a national leader in classical education.

"Over the years, we have met many small charter and independent classical schools—some newly founded, others long established—who are longing for support, for community, and for the wisdom of others who have walked this path before. Each has a slightly different story and a different set of needs. And because the tradition is not something we own but something we steward, we have loved engaging with others about their growth. With Great Hearts Services, we commit to this support even more fully." — Jerilyn Olson, Chief People Officer, Great Hearts America

Great Hearts Services offers a suite of customizable supports, including professional development for faculty and school leaders, curriculum resources, access to the Great Hearts Teacher Resource Portal, operational guidance, and—through a new Partner School pilot—options for deeper, ongoing collaboration.

Through its track record of successful school launches, operational excellence, and thousands of graduates formed in the classical tradition, Great Hearts has demonstrated what becomes possible when schools are supported with clarity, discipline, and conviction. The expansion of Great Hearts Services represents a natural and timely next step in sharing that experience more broadly.

"Classical schools face both the noble ideals and the gritty, daily work of growing communities. They deserve partners who understand both. We are honored to walk alongside school leaders as they build places where students encounter wonder, wrestle with ideas, and grow in wisdom and virtue." — Jason Doughty, Executive Director of Great Hearts Partner Schools

For more information about Great Hearts Services, visit: https://services.greatheartsamerica.org

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a non-profit and the nation's largest provider of classical PK–12 education, serving 30,000+ students across 50 brick and mortar academies in AZ, TX, and LA, and a national online academy. Great Hearts' classical curriculum emphasizes advanced academics, arts, languages, and character formation toward Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Learn more at greatheartsamerica.org.

