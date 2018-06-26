Great Heights Opens in Fort Wayne to Provide ABA Treatment for Children Diagnosed with Autism

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in 59 children in the United States may have autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is a complex neurobehavioral disorder that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. The CDC also notes that ASD is almost four times more common among boys than girls. Signs of autism can occur as early as infancy and can include avoidance of eye contact and social interaction, as well as a lack of environmental awareness.

ABA—an evidence-based scientific discipline that focuses on the application of learning principles to change behavior—is the only treatment for autism endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General as safe and effective. It is structured, measures progress through data collection and provides positive strategies for changing responses and behaviors. ABA treatment is covered by health insurance under Indiana state law.

"At Great Heights, we know how challenging an autism diagnosis can feel at times. That is why we make a promise to partner with families throughout the entire journey," said Dr. Amy Cooper McComas, BCBA, founder and president, Great Heights. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized treatment that shapes the lives of children with autism. Navigating challenges and celebrating achievements along the way, we offer a compassionate approach that promises progress and inspires the unimaginable."

Great Heights' expert team of Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) use validated ABA treatment methods such as direct instruction, video modeling, reinforcement strategies, natural environment teaching and parent training to comprehensively help children develop and strengthen behaviors. Every child is treated as an individual with customized treatment that yields results. Great Heights is located at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd. in Fort Wayne. More information is available at GreatHeightsABA.com.

About Great Heights

Great Heights is a place where hope is renewed through personalized, proven, data-driven treatment. As a partner to families, Great Heights provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment to those diagnosed with autism and other developmental disabilities. Dedication, progress and compassion are the foundational values that guide the center's commitment to the success of each and every child.

