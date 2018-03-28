Great Hill Dental Supports Smiles For Life 2018 Children's Charity; Also Sponsors 5 Local Charities

BOSTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-area dental patients can smile a little brighter knowing they are also bringing a smile to the face of a child in need. The 20th annual Smiles For Life Campaign began this month, which means dental patients can brighten a child's future just by visiting dentists at Great Hill Dental. With offices in Boston, Somerville, Braintree, Peabody, and Chelmsford, there's a convenient Great Hill dentist in your area to both whiten your teeth and give to this wonderful children's charity. Your donation is the discounted cost of the whitening.

The campaign runs from March 1 until June 30th. The foundation uses donations from the community to help fund worthy children's charities and humanitarian work, both locally and around the world.

Local Charitable Connection

Great Hill Dental has gone even further, with each of their five offices partnering with local charities that benefit children and families directly tied to the greater Boston area. 50% off all donated proceeds goes to the Smiles for Life National charity, the remaining 50% are donated to these local-based charities:

The Boston office has partnered with Home for Little Wanderers. They serve the community with individual, group and family therapy, child and family skills development, help with adoption and foster care, and social, vocational and daily living supports, and more.





"Our doctors and teams donate their time and expertise. You receive a brighter smile and, best of all, help provide children with a brighter future", said Michael Scialabba, CEO at Great Hill Dental Partners. "We feel it's important to be active and involved in the communities we serve, and we're proud to be participating in the Smiles For Life charity again this year."

About Smiles for Life (Crown Council):

The Crown Council is an alliance of driven, dedicated dentists who are committed to excellence in their practice, improving their patients' oral health and bettering the communities around them. By creating the Smiles For Life Foundation in 1998, the Crown Council has been able to provide a way for dentists to serve others through charitable work.

About Great Hill Dental Partners, LLC

Great Hill Dental Partners, LLC provides restorative dentistry, implant therapy, oral surgery, root canal therapy, periodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign®, pediatric dentistry, and prosthodontics, all within a multi-specialty, multi-site practice.

Among the first to offer "Whole Health Dentistry" in the Boston area, Great Hill Dental focuses on the medically proven connection between a patient's oral health and their overall health, with customized treatment designed for the individual based upon their unique needs and goals.

