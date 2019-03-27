Great Hill Dental Supports 'Smiles For Life 2019' Children's Foundation and 5 Local Charities

BOSTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who knew that getting whiter teeth could brighten the lives of thousands of children in the U.S. and around the world!? Patients visiting the dentists at Great Hill Dental can smile a little brighter knowing they are also bringing a smile to the face of a child in need. The 21st annual Smiles For Life campaign began this month and runs through the end of June, which means dental patients can brighten a child's future by visiting one of Great Hill's offices in Boston, Somerville, Braintree, Peabody, and Chelmsford. By selecting one of the convenient Great Hill dentists in your area you can both whiten your teeth and give to this wonderful children's charity. Your donation is the discounted amount you pay for the whitening.

The foundation uses donations from the community to help fund worthy children's charities and humanitarian work, both locally and around the world.

Local Charitable Connection

Great Hill Dental has each of their five offices partnering with local charities that benefit children and families directly tied to the greater Boston area. 50% of all donated proceeds goes to the Smiles for Life National charity, the remaining 50% are donated to these local-based charities:

Great Hill Dental Boston has partnered with Home for Little Wanderers. They serve the community with individual, group and family therapy, child and family skills development, help with adoption and foster care, provide social, vocational and daily living supports, and more.

Great Hill Dental Somerville has partnered with The Somerville Homeless Coalition. The mission of the Somerville Homeless Coalition is to provide homeless and near homeless individuals and families with supportive services and affordable housing solutions.

Great Hill Dental Braintree has partnered with the Marge Crispin Center, a non-profit operated by Braintree Holiday/Friends, Inc. that supports residents of Braintree in need of food and emergency aid, as well as adult day care services to seniors, holiday food and adopt-a-family programs.

Great Hill Dental Peabody has partnered with The Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital is a 404-bed comprehensive center for pediatric health care, offering a complete range of health care services for children from birth through 21 years of age.

Great Hill Dental Chelmsford has partnered with Catie's Closet. Catie's Closet improves school attendance and removes social stigma by providing an in-school resource of clothing and basic necessities to students living below the poverty line.

About Smiles for Life (Crown Council):

The Crown Council is an alliance of driven, dedicated dentists who are committed to excellence in their practice, improving their patients' oral health and bettering the communities around them. By creating the Smiles For Life Foundation in 1998, the Crown Council has been able to provide a way for dentists to serve others through charitable work.

About Great Hill Dental Partners

Great Hill Dental Partners, a 42 North Dental Care practice, provides restorative dentistry, implant therapy, oral surgery, root canal therapy, periodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign®, pediatric dentistry, and prosthodontics, all within a multi-specialty, multi-site practice.

Among the first to offer "Whole Health Dentistry" in the Boston area, Great Hill Dental focuses on the medically proven connection between a patient's oral health and their overall health, with customized treatment designed for the individual based upon their unique needs and goals.

