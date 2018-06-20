Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice CEO Adam Nielsen Named a 2018 Glassdoor Top CEO

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Nielsen received an approval rating of 93 percent based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Great Lakes Caring employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. Currently, Nielsen's rating is at impressive 97 percent, compared to the Glassdoor average CEO approval rating of only 69 percent.

"Winning the Glassdoor TOP CEO award is a true acknowledgement of Adam's exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of our employees," said Vice President of Human Resources Carrie Sorenson. "As a company, we work hard to make Great Lakes Caring a great place to work. This recognition is an excellent example of how Adam has prioritized this effort since becoming CEO."

Sorenson shared some of the recent employee feedback about Nielsen and the positive impact he makes in their jobs and the entire company.

"Adam is about as approachable of a leader as they come. He always makes his employees feel welcomed and respected. He treats each employee as they make difference in this company, which then creates a better employee and an overall better work environment."

Lauryn, Physician Relations Specialist, Jackson, Michigan

"Adam is the most 'present' CEO that I have ever had the pleasure to work with. His level of commitment to our company is obvious on a daily basis. With Adam, I never wonder if he really cares for all of our patients and our employees because he speaks it frequently and with a level of sincerity that is very obvious."

Christi, Clinical Manager, Bingham Farms, Michigan

Great Lakes Caring is a national award-winning company, receiving the Great Place to Work in Health Care award, as well as Great Place to Work for Women and Millennials.

About Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice

Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice is one of the nation's leading providers of in home health care. Great Lakes Caring dedicates its resources to providing value-based, high quality care wherever our patients call home. Great Lakes Caring's primary focus is to provide superior quality health care to those we are honored to serve, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and innovative processes which drive extraordinary patient outcomes. With locations across the country, Great Lakes Caring provides the right care, at the right time, in the right place. Great Lakes Caring is committed to being a great place to work for employees, and is the recipient of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Best Workplaces for Millennials awards, in addition to being recognized as a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For.

