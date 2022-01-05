Great Lakes Dental Partners Continues to Expand with Beverly Smiles Family Dental Affiliation

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Beverly Smiles Family Dental to its network of affiliated practices, growing its reach in the Chicagoland area.

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 30+ partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

"Dr. Nixon is among the most trusted providers of dental care in the Beverly and Evergreen Park neighborhoods" said Fletcher Boyle, VP Business Development at GLDP. "We couldn't be more excited to support her and the Beverly Smiles team as they continue to grow and provide excellent patient care"

"I met with several DSOs prior to choosing GLDP. They made sure that I had access to their entire executive team right from the beginning" said Dr. Nixon. "When my team had trouble with staffing issues, they were quick to provide competent candidates to make sure we didn't miss a beat. I am confident they will be able to provide us with the best-in-class support I need to grow Beverly Smiles."

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships in the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners' $112.5 million Fund I to support its continued growth. Ideal affiliation opportunities include owner doctors who want to partner with functional experts to grow their practices.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships in the Midwest. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Fletcher Boyle at [email protected] .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth

potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. More information visit www.shorecp.com .

