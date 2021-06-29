Great Lakes Dental Partners Expands into Indiana Market with Valparaiso Family Dentistry

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Valparaiso Family Dentistry ("VFD") to its network of affiliated practices, and its first partnership in Indiana.

GLDP, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners, provides practice management services to 26 partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians. These services empower providers to focus on delivering the highest quality care and patient experience.

"This is our first affiliation outside of Illinois," said Jeff McCall, CEO of GLDP. "We are very excited about the opportunity to enter the Indiana market with a great partner in Dr. Rob Behrend, who has such a tremendous reputation within the Indiana dental community. We look forward to partnering with him and his amazing team at Valparaiso Family Dentistry as they continue to provide the absolute best patient care in northwest Indiana."

"We considered many options and partnered with GLDP due to the team's capabilities as we enter this next stage of growth," said Dr. Behrend, Valparaiso Family Dentistry's founding dentist. "After getting to know their leadership team, their story, and Shore Capital, we knew that GLDP has the resources available to provide best-in-class support so that our providers can deliver their best dentistry to patients while having access to Shore's resources and expertise."

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships in the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners' $112.5 million Fund I to support its continued growth. "We are coming out of the pandemic with a strong acquisition pipeline as doctors look for partners with the resources and know-how to support providers in growing their practices," said Fletcher Boyle, VP of Business Development, emphasizing the organization's commitment to continue to grow in northwest Indiana and throughout the Midwest.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships with area dental practices. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Fletcher Boyle at [email protected].

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. For more information visit www.shorecp.com.

