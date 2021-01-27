Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. names Eleni Beyko to lead its entry into offshore wind

Beyko, who started on Jan. 25, brings more than 20 years' experience in program engineering, business leadership and project management in the automobile and offshore oil and gas markets. At GLDD, she is responsible for developing its offshore wind operations, including strategy and business development, tendering and project execution.

Her appointment marks the company's latest push in that field as it focuses on growth in fiscal year 2021, supported by investments in its dredging fleet and in new opportunities in the emerging offshore wind industry, chiefly along the eastern seaboard.

"Eleni has a record of demonstrated success across global platforms, and she'll be joining a team that sees offshore wind's potential growth as a true economic stimulus for America," said Lasse Petterson, GLDD's chief executive officer and president. "This is the optimal time for us to leverage our expertise in this exciting and transformative market."

Beyko, based at GLDD's Houston headquarters, reports directly to Petterson, who in December announced that the company is moving forward with regulatory design of the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act compliant, inclined fallpipe vessel for subsea rock installation. The vessel represents a critical advancement in bolstering the offshore wind industry, including establishing a U.S.-based rock supply chain network spanning eastern seaboard states with active offshore wind leases.

"I'm excited to join Great Lakes at the forefront of the emerging offshore wind energy industry. It's a natural business progression for a company with more than 130 years' experience in dredging, marine engineering, specialized vessel design and safe offshore operations," Beyko said.

Beyko most recently served as director, Energy Transition for Americas at TechnipFMC, a global oil and gas company. She supported its transition into new and economically viable wind energy resources and managed the Makani wind-borne energy spar offshore platform installation in partnership with Shell and Google X.

She spent more than a decade in automotive product development for Ford Motor Co., focusing on vehicle systems engineering through simulation and vehicle testing while advancing to executive leadership positions.

She has a doctorate degree in engineering, an MBA and two master's of science degrees from the University of Michigan.

About the company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through company operations. The Company's Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company's culture. The Company's commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

