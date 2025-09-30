Great Lakes Economic Development Council to Launch Inaugural Conference in Detroit, Oct. 22-24

Binational gathering to spotlight innovation, investment and collaboration across the Great Lakes region

DETROIT, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Lakes Economic Development Council (GLEDC), a newly formed economic development organization dedicated to driving growth and revitalization across the binational Great Lakes region, will host its inaugural Annual Conference in Detroit, Oct. 22–24, 2025. Uniting business leaders, policymakers and economic development professionals, the event will advance GLEDC's broader mission of strengthening one of North America's most vital regional economies (an area encompassing 20% of the world's fresh water). The October event comes at a pivotal moment of shifting global markets, politics and economic policy, and will help highlight regional strength and resiliency.

GLEDC is North America's newest regional economic development organization, assembling governments, businesses and other economic leaders from across the U.S. and Canada. The organization is guided by a voluntary Board of Advisors representing all 10 Great Lakes jurisdictions, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ontario and Québec.

"Detroit is the perfect setting for our first conference," said Tim Hindes, executive director of GLEDC. "This city embodies the challenges, resilience and reinvention that define the Great Lakes, and the opportunities that lie ahead. Through this organization, we're channeling that same spirit into a unified effort to revitalize the region and secure its long-term economic strength."

Over three days, conference attendees will dive into expert-led panels and sessions that tackle the most urgent economic challenges and opportunities facing the Great Lakes. Topics/industry highlights will include:

Foreign direct investment trends

Case studies in advanced manufacturing and clean energy

Global leadership in the automotive and advanced mobility industries

The maritime sector's role in trade, coastal resiliency and emissions reduction

And, leveraging binational collaboration, infrastructure projects like the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and abundant freshwater as competitive advantages

Attended by a range of local, state and regional policymakers and thought leaders, the conference will highlight how collective action can drive innovation and strengthen communities – and help secure the Great Lakes' position as a globally competitive economic powerhouse.

Today, GLEDC's broader work includes encouraging collaboration and promoting the region for new investment. The council also recognizes that the Great Lakes' natural resources give the region a unique advantage, and it works to position this swath of North America as a leader in sustainable development.

"The Great Lakes are more than a natural treasure – they're an economic engine. Our water, energy and other resources give us a lasting competitive edge in attracting investment and supporting sustainable growth," said Hindes. "During our event, the GLEDC and Conway Data will also debut the first-ever 'Great Lakes Economic Development Guide,' used to attract new businesses and residents to the region."

This year's attendees will help directly inform the Great Lakes' collective economic future, as the region forges ahead in additional industries like food processing and tourism, among others.

To learn more and register, visit greatlakesedc.org/2025-Great-Lakes-EDC-Annual-Conference.

For more information about the Great Lakes Economic Development Council, visit greatlakesedc.org/.

