Great Lakes Environmental and Infrastructure Announces Corporate Rebranding

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Environmental & Infrastructure, a national leader in environmental remediation and infrastructure technologies, announces today that it will rebrand under the name Forgen. The company will remain headquartered in Centennial Colorado with operations across the US, including regional offices in Rocklin, CA, Brielle, NJ, Denton, TX, and Cummings, GA.

The new branding symbolizes strength and direction, featuring bold new colors and graphics. Forgen's tagline, 'For Generations' is an acknowledgement of its' commitment to improving land for generations to come.



From company president and CEO, Chris Shea- "This is a truly exciting time in our company's history and we are looking forward to continuing to serve our clients at the highest level, safely delivering on the commitments we make to people, communities, and the environment."

The transition provides an injection of energy and focus to Forgen, as well as offers the recently independent company greater access to growth resources and the opportunity to push further into both new and established markets and geographies within the US and Canada.

About Forgen:

Forgen, formerly Great Lakes Environmental & Infrastructure, was founded in 2009 to provide high quality environmental remediation and infrastructure technologies to public and private sector clients. Forgen has delivered hundreds of safe and successful projects in a variety of settings utilizing innovative technical solutions and implementation strategies that render the best possible value.

Forgen is a recognized industry leader in safely delivering horizontal construction solutions that include environmental remediation, specialty civil construction, in situ soil mixing for ground improvement and stabilization, habitat restoration, dam and levee rehabilitation, and mine reclamation. Forgen is also a leader in the construction of all types of subsurface cutoff walls and related features including slurry walls, biopolymer collection trenches, and permeable reactive barriers.

For more information, please contact Michael Copeland at 234055@email4pr.com or call 813-220-5981.

SOURCE Forgen