Great Lakes Filters and Fairway Products Commission New Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter, Expanding Textile Filtration Converting Capabilities

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Filters, in collaboration with its sister company Fairway Products, announces the commissioning of new Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter equipment, further strengthening its capabilities in non-woven textile and industrial roll converting.

The addition of this state-of-the-art slitting system enhances speed, precision, and cost efficiency across a wide range of filtration and industrial textile applications. The Duplex Slitter is designed to support customers from product design through cutting, sewing, sealing, and final fabrication—delivering a true end-to-end solution.

Machine Spotlight: Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter

Key Specifications & Benefits

Slitting Width: Specializes in narrow widths; capable of handling virtually any material width

Material Compatibility: Textiles, non-wovens, films, and laminates

Precision Cutting: High-accuracy slitting with minimal material waste

Rapid Processing: High-speed operation to maximize throughput and reduce lead times

A Legacy of Filtration and Fabrication Excellence

With more than 80 years of experience, Great Lakes Filters is a trusted provider of industrial filtration solutions for demanding applications. Fairway Products complements this expertise with custom fabrication services including cutting, sewing, welding, and assembly—supporting diverse customer requirements across multiple industries.

Product Capabilities Include:

Filter roll media

Absolute-rated filtration media

Laboratory filtration discs

Filter paper converting and filter press cloths

Filter bag manufacturing

Dust collector cartridges and bags

Micron-rated felts

Serving a Broad Range of Industries

The expanded slitting and converting capabilities support applications across:

Filtration: Heavy industrial, medical, and specialty filtration uses

Medical & Hygiene: Materials promoting hygiene, comfort, and patient safety

Agriculture: Crop protection, UV control, and weed control solutions

Heavy Materials: Custom products such as windsocks, grill covers, and protective textiles

Industrial Manufacturing: Precision cutting and fabrication of industrial textiles

The Right Equipment for Every Job

Key equipment across Great Lakes Filters and Fairway Products includes Pathfinder CNC systems, Atom and Sheridan presses, sheeters, slit-and-reroll lines, ultrasonic and RF welding systems, hot and cold cutters, grommet and snap machines, and clicker presses—now enhanced by the newly commissioned Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter.

About Great Lakes Filters & Fairway Products

Together, Great Lakes Filters and Fairway Products provide comprehensive textile filtration converting and fabrication services, partnering with customers from concept through finished product.

Your textile partner from start to finish.

