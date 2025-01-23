Great Lakes Filters now offering Electrocoagulation (EC) Technology to Destroy PFAS "Forever Chemicals" On-Site, Reducing Costs and Liability for Industrial Wastewater Treatment

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Filters, a leader in industrial filtration solutions, is proud to offer patented Electrocoagulation (EC) technology that destroys PFAS "forever chemicals" in industrial wastewater and landfill leachate streams immediately and on-site. This groundbreaking technology is the most cost-effective solution to meet strict U.S. EPA and Michigan EGLE discharge limits.

PFAS compounds, notorious for their resistance to degradation, pose a significant environmental and health risk due to their stability and bio-accumulative properties. Michigan currently enforces a 12ppt limit. Compliance with these stringent regulations has previously required expensive and complex treatment methods, including pre-filtration and off-site disposal. Great Lakes Filters' new EC technology destroys PFAS compounds at their molecular level, eliminating the need for secondary processing and reducing liability by preventing the transportation and disposal of hazardous materials.

Unlike existing PFAS capture technologies such as dissolved air flotation, ion exchange resin (IXR), granular activated carbon (GAC), nanofiltration (NF), and reverse osmosis (RO), which only separate or adsorb PFAS without fully eliminating them, EC technology breaks the fluorine-carbon bond within the PFAS structure, rendering the chemicals harmless. This process also removes both dissolved and suspended solids, kills pathogens and viruses, and consistently meets water standards, all while significantly lowering operational and capital expenses.

Key benefits of EC technology:

On-site PFAS destruction: No need for off-site trucking, reducing costs and liability.

No need for off-site trucking, reducing costs and liability. Mitigated pre-filtration: Simplifies the process and lowers operational complexity.

Simplifies the process and lowers operational complexity. Lower treatment costs: Offers the lowest cost per gallon treatment compared to any other PFAS technology.

Offers the lowest cost per gallon treatment compared to any other PFAS technology. Compliance with regulatory limits: Meets U.S. EPA and Michigan discharge standards.

Meets U.S. EPA and discharge standards. Turn-key solution: Includes construction, installation, and financing.

Includes construction, installation, and financing. No need for licensed operators: Simplifies management and reduces overhead.

Simplifies management and reduces overhead. Clean discharge: Effluent meets existing sewer discharge standards.

"We're thrilled to offer this breakthrough technology to industries facing the challenges of PFAS contamination," said Matt Utley, President of Great Lakes Filters. "Our electrocoagulation technology doesn't just capture PFAS, it destroys them at the point of treatment. This reduces operational costs, limits liability, and ensures compliance with the toughest regulations."

About Great Lakes Filters

Great Lakes Filters, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is an innovative leader in the development of industrial filtration solutions. The company is dedicated to advancing water treatment technologies, offering sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective options for industrial wastewater management, including the destruction of PFAS compounds. Great Lakes Filters is committed to providing reliable products that meet the highest industry standards and promote environmental responsibility.

