Great Lakes General Agency Appoints Jason Austin as President and CEO

CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes General Agency (GLGA), a leading independent wholesale broker, managing general agent, and program manager specializing in commercial transportation insurance, is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Austin as its new President and CEO, effective November 10, 2025.

Austin joins GLGA with more than 16 years of insurance industry experience. He most recently served as Vice President of Transportation at Crum & Forster and previously held actuarial positions at AIG and Selective Insurance. Austin holds multiple degrees from Lycoming College.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jason to GLGA," said David M. Smith, outgoing President and Founder of GLGA. "Jason's actuarial expertise and strategic insight are exactly what we've been looking for to strengthen our leadership team. He's widely respected across the industry—not only for his professional achievements but also for his integrity, authenticity, and collaboration. He values our culture and our people and shares the same vision that has guided GLGA since 1988. I'm confident Jason's leadership will drive our continued growth, and I'm excited to see the impact he'll make on our future."

Smith has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, where he will focus on developing new programs and strategic initiatives.

This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for GLGA and its partners. With a strong close to 2025, the company is well-positioned for continued innovation and expansion in 2026 and beyond.

