Great Lakes GrowthWorks Announces Rebranding and Name Change to UPLAND

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes GrowthWorks, a strategy, innovation, and branding consultancy headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, announced today a rebranding effort and name change to UPLAND. This change recognizes the growth trajectory the organization has been on since its inception and better enables the organization to communicate its evolving vision, mission, and approaches to solving client growth challenges.

A core element of this rebranding effort is the company name change to UPLAND. Coinciding with the reveal of a new name, this extensive brand refresh involves the launch of a new website (https://go-upland.com), visual identity, and logo, a refocused vision and mission, and an evolved approach to the organization's three core areas of focus: Brand Strategy, Growth Strategy, and Innovation.

"The name choice for UPLAND was inspired by the idea of arriving at higher ground, somewhere better in the future, for clients, consumers, and the world," said Phil Roos, CEO. "Our new logo reflects this with the A in UPLAND signifying a mountain peak as well as the upward movement needed for clients to reach their own pinnacle of success." Roos added, "We want to reinforce that growth and doing good are not mutually exclusive and that it is sound business strategy to contribute to a better world, to in essence, go upland. This aligns with our core mission of both driving transformational client growth and enabling positive impact."

Over the past seven years, the firm has served 100+ clients of all sizes and stages of growth across a range of industries including: Automotive, Apparel, CPG, Food and Beverage, Consumer Durables and Technology, Juvenile Products, Nonprofit and Mission Driven, and QSR/Foodservice, among others. Business has tripled in recent years, fueled by a powerful combination of repeat and new clients. A core area of focus for UPLAND moving forward will be to build upon the organization's Foresight expertise and advance its proprietary DisruptorID offering, which maps disruption and opportunities most relevant to clients.

The rebranding of GrowthWorks to UPLAND will not disrupt internal teams or operations. In addition to the company's evolution to UPLAND, the firm recently welcomed six new individuals to its rapidly growing team.

About UPLAND

UPLAND is a strategy, innovation, and branding consultancy located in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2015 as Great Lakes GrowthWorks, UPLAND has rapidly expanded by leveraging its unique foresight-led approach to envisioning the future, uncovering robust opportunity areas, and co-creating high-impact solutions. UPLAND serves established, emerging/early stage, mission-driven, and non-profit clients who are eager and ready to disrupt their ecosystems and achieve transformational growth. The firm's mission is grounded in the belief that thriving client organizations will have a greater ability to make a difference in the world and achieve their own impact-driven purpose.

For more information, contact:

Elizabeth Lawrence, Chief of Staff, Upland

Phone: 734.221.3860

Email: [email protected]

Visit: www.go-upland.com

SOURCE Upland