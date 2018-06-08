SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--A roaring automotive industry is among the factors driving the Metals & Minerals Industry in the U.S. Great Lakes region. Industrial Info is tracking more than $4 billion in active Metals & Minerals projects that are set to begin construction in the Great Lakes region from now through the end of the year, more than half of which is attributed to metal processing and steel production.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-lakes-region-gears-up-for-4-billion-in-metals--minerals-project-kickoffs-this-year-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300662137.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article