Great Lakes Region Gears Up for $4 Billion in Metals & Minerals Project Kickoffs this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--A roaring automotive industry is among the factors driving the Metals & Minerals Industry in the U.S. Great Lakes region. Industrial Info is tracking more than $4 billion in active Metals & Minerals projects that are set to begin construction in the Great Lakes region from now through the end of the year, more than half of which is attributed to metal processing and steel production.

