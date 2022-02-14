Great Learning for Business forays into the GCC Market

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, the leading global edtech company for higher and professional education, today announced the foray of its enterprise arm, Great Learning for Business (GLB), in the GCC market (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia). Great Learning has already helped thousands of learners from GCC countries upskill on its platform in their individual capacity.

As recently reported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), over the next 10 years the focus of enterprises is largely on digital competencies and skills like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Automation, due to digital transformation happening across industries. Most industries and enterprises, including multiple brick-and-mortar organizations, are embracing digital trends. However, finding the right talent equipped with the knowledge of these technologies remains the biggest challenge.

Great Learning for Business works with global organizations across Information Technology Banking, Insurance, Logistics and Oil & Gas sectors and more. Organizations may choose from a range of high-quality programs offered in collaboration with the world's top institutions like Stanford Graduate School of Business, Wharton Business School, National University of Singapore, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology or work with Great Learning to create uniquely customized learning experiences for their workforces.

Mohan Lakhamraju , Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, "We are excited to launch Great Learning for Business in the region and are committed to impactful engagements with businesses and governments across the region. GCC countries are moving at a swift pace to digitize and diversify their economies. Digitization requires a workforce trained in emerging skills like Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Design Thinking. We believe organizations across GCC can benefit from our programs like several of our MNCs partners across the world."

The programs by Great Learning for Business are designed to deliver custom learning outcomes based on the enterprise's business goals. It employs experiential learning methodologies such as industry case studies, capstone projects, virtual labs and simulation to deliver its courses.

About Great Learning

Great Learning, a part of the BYJU'S group, the world's largest edtech company, is a leading global edtech company for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs across various cutting-edge Technology, Data, and Business domains. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT, The University of Texas at Austin, Wharton Online, National University Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIIT-Delhi, Shiv Nadar University, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning provides these programs in a blended and purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners the world over. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe and to date has impacted over 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries.

Media Contact:

Navami Ajayan

Head PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Learning