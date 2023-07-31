Great Learning to offer Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI Certifications to its learners

News provided by

Great Learning

31 Jul, 2023, 09:53 ET

  • Learners can enroll for these Microsoft Certifications with any of the existing programs offered by Great Learning in Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering.
  • The Microsoft Certification aligned learning paths will be delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers.
  • Great Learning programs are designed to help learners advance their skills in Microsoft technologies and Azure focused careers and complete the corresponding Microsoft Certification exams.

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training is collaborating with Microsoft to offer their learners various Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI learning paths aligned to Microsoft Certifications. These 6-week online programs are designed and developed by Microsoft and delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers. The programs are relevant for young graduates and working professionals aspiring to build careers in high-demand domains such as Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering.

The relevance of Azure in today's technology landscape cannot be overstated. As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, Azure has emerged as a leading cloud infrastructure platform, providing a wide range of services and solutions to meet diverse business needs. Organizations that use Azure gain scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency, enabling them to accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation. The rapid adoption of Azure has created a significant demand for professionals skilled in Azure technologies. These skilling programs aligned to Azure certifications are designed for professionals aspiring to build a career in Cloud Computing and wanting to gain technical skills in Azure-based solutions.

As part of this relationship, Great Learning will initially deliver three Microsoft Certification aligned skilling programs, with plans to expand the offering to include seven more programs throughout the year. Launching immediately are the Azure Fundamentals, Azure Administrator, (as a bolt on with the Great Learning Cloud Computing program) and Power BI Data Analyst programs. The Microsoft Azure Administrator certification is relevant for mid-level professionals in the IT and cloud domain and will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of Azure infrastructure and management tools. Power BI Data Analyst, is designed for young graduates who want to kick-start their career in Data Analytics.

Sharing his views about the collaboration, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO, Great Learning said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Microsoft to provide our learners with access to world-class training aligned to Microsoft Certifications. Microsoft Azure is a prominent cloud infrastructure platform, revolutionizing the way businesses operate. However, there is a noticeable dearth of professionals equipped with the necessary skills to effectively leverage the capabilities of Azure. This collaboration will enable professionals at various stages of their careers to get these highly relevant skills and stay ahead in today's competitive job market."

Geoffrey Hirsch, Microsoft Senior Director, Worldwide Learning said, "Great Learning's expertise in professional training aligns to our goal to enable individuals to enhance their skill sets and pursue rewarding careers in the technology industry. We are pleased about this collaboration and the opportunity to offer specialized technical skilling through Great Learning that helps individuals prepare for Microsoft Certifications." 

These certification-aligned programs will be delivered in a unique way under this collaboration. Learners will learn the Microsoft certified content over six weeks with weekly mentorship sessions with Great Learning's expert mentors. They will also have a dedicated program manager to assist and address any challenges faced during the course of the programs. Through this journey, they will also receive exam focused simulations and mock tests to prepare them for the certification exam. Upon completion of the program, learners will also obtain certification vouchers to cover the cost of the corresponding certification exam fee.

About Great Learning:

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional training and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford Graduate School of Business, MIT Professional Education, The University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, Wharton Online, The University of Arizona, Deakin University, IIT-Roorkee, IIIT-Hyderabad & Delhi, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Great Learning is able to leverage the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 6200+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 8.2 million learners from over 170+ countries around the world.

Media Contact

Navami Ajayan
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458111/2766407/Great_Learning_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Great Learning

Also from this source

Wharton Online Kickstarts the First Cohort for Its 12-Week Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies Program in Collaboration With Great Learning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.