Great Life Pet Food Acquired By Barkstrong

Initially founded by Dr. Elliot Harvey, Great Life is committed to the health and nutrition of animals. The USA based products are made with 100 percent clean and wholesome ingredients, with recipes designed specifically to reduce food-related issues like allergies, sensitivities and digestive ailments.

"Dr. E" (as he is referred to) studied a form of Eastern Medicine that originated in China 5,000 years ago. His travels and unique homeopathic principles enabled him to grow from an operation out of his garage in California to a full pet food manufacturing plant in the midwest.

Known for his special "Dr. E" formula, the currently available product line includes, Grain Free Great Life Chicken, Grain Free Great Life Buffalo, Grain Free Great Life Wild Salmon, and Dr. E's Grain Free LID Buffalo.

Great Life will be available for purchase online starting in late June 2018, with distribution through Pet Specialty following shortly in Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Illinois, and Western Canada.

Great Life Pet Foods (http://www.greatlifedog.com) is a US brand of premium pet food.

