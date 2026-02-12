Great Minds PBC Expands into High School English Language Arts with Curriculum Acquisition

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC ® has acquired the Odell High School Literacy Program, enabling the developer of high-quality instructional materials to support English language arts instruction in high schools.

Great Minds is the publisher of Wit & Wisdom™ and Arts & Letters™, core English language arts programs for elementary and middle school students, and Geodes® books for emerging and developing readers. The addition of the Odell High School Literacy Program allows Great Minds to extend its rigorous, knowledge-building approach, centered around award-winning whole books, to older students.

"A great education must entail the knowledge and wisdom that comes with reading captivating books that span our globe and our history," Great Minds CEO John White said. "In an age of distraction and impatience, Odell High School Literacy provides students the chance to immerse themselves in characters, stories, other times, and other worlds. We are thrilled to offer Odell to schools across our country."

The Odell curriculum helps students in grades 9–12 build knowledge by asking them to study important topics through full-length books and coherently built text sets. Schools and teachers have the flexibility to choose from a range of units and an array of contemporary and classic books, both fiction and nonfiction.

The Odell curriculum is highly rated, including earning all-green ratings from the nonprofit EdReports.org , and has fueled student learning gains in districts around the country. It helps create active learning experiences rooted in inquiry and includes built-in support for students who need extra help and extension opportunities for those who have demonstrated mastery. High-quality assessments are embedded in the curriculum, so teachers can routinely monitor student progress.

Judson Odell launched Odell Education in 2011 and serves as the company's CEO. "Great Minds is an organization whose mission, values, and deep commitment to knowledge-building strongly align with our own. I believe Great Minds is the right steward, and I am confident that this transition positions the program—and the educators and students it serves—for long-term growth and impact," said Odell.

Blueprint Growth Partners acted as the financial advisor on this transaction.

If you're interested in learning more about how to bring the Odell High School Literacy Program to your school or district, please contact [email protected].

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula include Arts & Letters™, Wit & Wisdom™, Eureka Math² , PhD Science ® and Geodes® books for developing readers.

About Odell Education

Odell Education is the developer of the Odell High School Literacy Program, the Odell Texas High School Literacy Program, and other English language arts resources. The company has also helped develop assessment systems and curricula for state education departments in New York, Louisiana, and Texas.

Contact: Nancy Zuckerbrod

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-499-6796

SOURCE Great Minds PBC