Great Minds PBC Unveils New ELA Curriculum

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC® has released its latest English language arts curriculum, Arts & Letters.™ The K–8 curriculum is aligned with the Science of Reading and anchored by content-rich books that build student knowledge across a range of subjects, including science, history, and the arts.

This next-generation core ELA curriculum builds knowledge in systematic ways across carefully sequenced and cohesive lessons using authentic texts. It helps develop strong reading, writing, and speaking and listening skills. Students read award-winning fiction and nonfiction books authored by a diverse range of notable writers. The books feature wide-ranging characters, allowing students to see themselves in what they read and broaden their understanding of others.

Arts & Letters pairs seamlessly with foundational skills programs used in schools nationwide. It is available for sale in bundles with a variety of reading foundations programs, including Really Great Reading and UFLI Foundations Toolbox.

The curriculum is rooted in the Science of Reading, a body of research around effective literacy instruction. The research calls for explicit instruction in phonics and decoding, a focus on vocabulary development, and the building of background knowledge.

"All students deserve access to a high-quality ELA curriculum that can help them become strong readers and writers and that supports them in becoming engaged and informed citizens," said Great Minds CEO Lynne Munson. "They need materials that spark a love of learning, build knowledge of the world, and enable them to express themselves skillfully. Arts & Letters delivers on those promises."

Some key features of Arts & Letters include an easy-to-use digital platform with embedded innovative assessments and a resource book with short lessons teachers can use to preview vocabulary, syntax, and content before core instruction. This ensures all students, including multilingual learners and students with learning disabilities, can successfully access challenging material and grade-level texts. The curriculum supports teachers in delivering fluency instruction across the grades, and it builds in instructional time for students to participate in activities that connect classroom learning to the world around them.

Arts & Letters is built on the success of the top-rated ELA curriculum Wit & Wisdom® and sits alongside that K–8 curriculum in the portfolio of Great Minds product offerings. Teacher input guided key features of Arts & Letters, including streamlined pacing and flexible implementation strategies.

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. In addition to Arts & Letters, Great Minds curricula include Eureka Math², Eureka Math®, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom,® and Geodes® books for emerging readers developed in cooperation with the Fundations® foundational reading program from Wilson Language Training.

