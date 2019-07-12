Great Neck Country Club Owner, David Mortimer, Donates $30,000 to the Cactus Jack Foundation

WATERFORD, Conn., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cactus Jack Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to aid individuals, families and other charitable organizations in need throughout Southeastern Connecticut. The foundation is named after Ed Evento, who was called "Cactus Jack." Cactus Jack, for many decades, gave countless hours of his time to people from all walks of life. He was a firm believer in giving back. Cactus Jack was an inspiration to many, and it is with his sense of community that the foundation is named.

David Mortimer of Great Neck Club donates $30,000 to the Cactus Jack Foundation.

To date, the Cactus Jack Foundation has raised and donated over $300,000 to residents in need from Waterford, East Lyme, Salem, Montville, New London and Groton. From helping someone with gas money to helping a Waterford family when they lost everything in a house fire, the foundation helps people in a big way. In short, the Cactus Jack Foundation is all about helping local residents in need when often they may be hard-pressed to find help elsewhere.

The mission of the Cactus Jack Foundation aligns with David Mortimer's and the Mortimer Family's philosophy of giving back to the community in Southeastern Connecticut. David has been a lifelong resident of Waterford. Over the years, he and the Mortimer Family have generously donated to many organizations in Southeastern Connecticut, including over $30,000 to the Cactus Jack Foundation. To donate and learn more about the Cactus Jack Foundation, visit www.CactusJackFoundation.org.

