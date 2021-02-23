Great New Tabletop Games by Winning Moves Games USA

How do you like your words? Over easy, of course! Words Over Easy ™ is a quick-playing word game with uniquely shaped letter eggs and a random letter sorter. Pop the letter eggs into the egg sorter to see which letters you can use to spell words. Letter eggs that fall into the green side are good, while letter eggs that land on the red side are rotten. Players scramble to come up with words using all the letters, face-up, from the "good eggs" and none of the letters from the "rotten eggs". Score points for each unique word using all the good letters. This word game is great for the whole family. So, get cracking!

The second new game in Winning Moves Games USA's 2021 line is a fast-paced card game called Trashed™! Originally inspired by the old-time favorite card game Garbage, this updated version comes with custom cards and unique twists to gameplay. The goal is to get your cards lined up in the right order, from 1 to 10. Sounds easy! But, watch out for the card thieves! If an opponent plays a Trashed card, they can steal one of your precious cards. Wild cards allow for excitingly big turns and Stop cards will stop you in your tracks. Win 3 rounds and you win the game!

"We are very excited to introduce two brand new and unique playing games to our line. We believe Words Over Easy will be a great complement to our best-selling word games like Big Boggle® and Tile Lock Scrabble®. Likewise, if you enjoy our other hit card games like Pit™ or Clue® Suspect, then we know you'll also love Trashed. Overall, we are proud to make high-quality games that the whole family can enjoy! Winning Moves Games USA is the one-stop-shop for specialty retailers who want to carry the classic, proven-sellers along with fresh new games," said Philip Orbanes Jr., President of Winning Moves Games USA.

About Winning Moves Games USA

Winning Moves Games USA is a Massachusetts based maker of both new and classic board games, card games and puzzles including THE RUBIK'S® CUBE, PASS THE PIGS®, NO STRESS CHESS®, and many more wonderful family favorites. Since 1995 Winning Moves USA has delighted game players with hours of fun-filled, safe entertainment at a reasonable price. Winning Moves Games USA's games are available at specialty book, toy, & game retailers nationwide and at www.winning-moves.com.

