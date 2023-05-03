Great News for Nevada Police Officers and Firefighters as GGRM Law Firm Wins Historic Ruling

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GGRM Law Firm announced today that the Nevada Supreme Court has issued an en banc 6 to 0 ruling in favor of all Police Officers and Firefighters in the state. Senior Partner, Lisa Anderson, served as lead counsel for Claimant, LVMPD Officer Robert Holland, in this historic victory.

The ruling clarifies that the burden of proof to deny Heart/Lung benefits based on "predisposing conditions" rests with the department, not the claimant. The ruling also requires departments to show that the claimant had the ability to correct any issues identified, rather than just relying on a lack of evidence.

"We are thrilled to have won this historic ruling for Nevada's Police Officers and Firefighters," said Lisa Anderson, Senior Partner at GGRM Law Firm. "We hope this will put an end to the unfair practices of Third-party Administrators who deny Heart/Lung claims as soon as they find any record of predisposing conditions in the medical files of Police Officers and Firefighters."

You can read the full published decision here: https://law.justia.com/cases/nevada/supreme-court/2023/82843.html LVMPD v. Holland, 130 Nev. Adv. Op. 10 (April 20, 2023).

