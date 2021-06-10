Great Panther Announces 2021 AGM Results
Jun 10, 2021, 07:20 ET
TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL
VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 9, 2021, via virtual webcast.
A total of 119,910,686 common shares of the 355,399,779 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 33.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:
|
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
David Garofalo
|
35,961,242
|
30,715,292
|
53.93%
|
46.07%
|
Trudy M. Curran
|
64,370,506
|
2,306,029
|
96.54%
|
3.46%
|
Joseph Gallucci
|
64,344,861
|
2,331,673
|
96.50%
|
3.50%
|
Alan Hair
|
64,646,566
|
2,029,968
|
96.96%
|
3.04%
|
Robert Henderson
|
64,678,075
|
1,998,459
|
97.00%
|
3.00%
|
John Jennings
|
64,305,757
|
2,370,777
|
96.44%
|
3.56%
|
Elise Rees
|
64,274,383
|
2,402,151
|
96.40%
|
3.60%
|
Kevin J. Ross
|
64,235,221
|
2,441,313
|
96.34%
|
3.66%
|
Dana Williams
|
64,249,294
|
2,427,240
|
96.36%
|
3.64%
In addition, shareholders voted 94.64% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and 95.20% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors.
ABOUT GREAT PANTHER
Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.
SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited
