Great Panther Silver Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"Great Panther's revenues were up 38% reflecting the normal operation of the Topia processing plant compared to the first quarter of last year when it was suspended for planned upgrades", stated Jim Bannantine, President and CEO. "We continue to focus our efforts on advancing the Coricancha project, and we expect to release an economic study before the end of this quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and our cash position increased to just over $60 million as we continue to fund Coricancha from the cash flows from our operations in Mexico."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Q4 2017 Change OPERATING RESULTS









Tonnes milled 96,869 82,656 17% 98,396 -2% Ag eq oz produced1 1,031,937 730,186 41% 1,065,773 -3% Silver production - ounces 491,063 366,435 34% 514,218 -5% Gold production - ounces 5,831 5,178 13% 5,931 -2% Payable silver ounces 476,325 344,995 38% 516,078 -8% Ag eq oz sold 971,189 680,984 43% 1,038,023 -6% Cost per tonne milled2 $ 121 $ 88 38% $ 116 4% Cash cost2 $ 5.39 $ 3.54 52% $ 7.25 -26% Cash cost per Ag eq oz2 $ 12.76 $ 10.99 16% $ 13.18 -3% All in Sustaining Cost (AISC)2 $ 12.33 $ 19.55 -37% $ 14.72 -16% AISC per Ag eq oz2 $ 16.16 $ 19.10 -15% $ 16.89 -4%













(in 000's, unless otherwise noted) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Q4 2017 Change FINANCIAL RESULTS









Revenue $ 17,019 $ 12,371 38% $ 17,384 -2% Mine operating earnings before non-cash items2 $ 5,225 $ 5,445 -4% $ 4,962 5% Mine operating earnings $ 4,019 $ 4,662 -14% $ 3,755 7% Net income (loss) $ (97) $ 3,040 -103% $ (1,918) 95% Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 415 $ 2,134 -81% $ 904 -54% Operating cash flows before changes in

















non-cash net working capital $ 118 $ 894 -87% $ 618 -81% Cash and short-term deposits at end of period $ 60,884 $ 53,158 15% $ 56,888 7% Net working capital at end of period $ 67,076 $ 69,281 -3% $ 65,965 2% Average realized silver price per oz3 $ 16.36 $ 19.33 -15% $ 16.86 -3% Average realized gold price per oz3 $ 1,363 $ 1,297 5% $ 1,292 5% Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ 0.02 -100% $ (0.01) 100%

___________________________ 1 Silver equivalent ounces are referred to throughout this document. Ag eq oz are calculated using a 70:1 Ag:Au ratio and ratios of 1:0.0559 and 1:0.0676 for the price/ounce of silver to lead and zinc price/pound, respectively, and applied to the relevant metal content of the concentrates produced, expected to be produced, or sold from operations. 2 The Company has included the non-GAAP performance measures cost per tonne milled, cash cost, cash cost per Ag eq oz, AISC, AISC per Ag eq oz, mine operating earnings before non-cash items, cost of sales before non-cash items and adjusted EBITDA throughout this document. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's financial results reported in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. 3 Average realized silver price is prior to smelting and refining charges.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue increased by $4.6 million or 38% compared to the first quarter of 2017. This was primarily attributable to an increase in metal sales volumes ($5.6 million effect) as there were negligible metal sales for Topia during the first quarter of 2017 due to the suspension of milling operations for plant upgrades, and an increase in gold prices ($0.4 million effect). This was partly offset by a decrease in silver prices ($1.4 million effect). The Company's average realized silver price for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.36 per oz compared to $19.33 per oz during the first quarter of 2017.

The increase in metal sales volume resulted in a corresponding increase in production costs for the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017 (approximate $3.2 million increase). Production costs also increased in MXN terms as a result of mining narrower veins at the GMC (which causes more waste material to be mined), along with rate increases for mining contractors ($0.4 million effect). Another factor in the increase of production costs was the strengthening of the MXN against the USD which had the impact of increasing costs in USD terms by $0.8 million.

Mine operating earnings before non-cash items decreased by $0.2 million relative to the first quarter of 2017 as the $4.9 million increase in production costs exceeded the $4.6 million increase in revenue.

Amortization and depletion increased compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to depreciation of the new tailings filtration and handling facilities at Topia that were commissioned in the second quarter of 2017.

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 increased 3% compared to the same period in 2017, primarily due to higher share-based compensation.

Exploration, evaluation and development ("EE&D") expenses for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.4 million or 70% compared to the same period in 2017, mainly due to $1.5 million of care and maintenance and project expenditures related to Coricancha, which was acquired on June 30, 2017. The first quarter of 2017 included $0.3 million of Coricancha pre-acquisition EE&D costs related to technical evaluation, integration planning and pre-closing legal and professional fees. The Company will continue to expense costs associated with the ongoing care and maintenance of Coricancha and any project costs associated with evaluating the return of Coricancha to production until such time as a positive decision is made to restart the mine. EE&D expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 also included $0.6 million of additional corporate development costs, due to a higher level of activity associated with the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

Finance and other income (expense) primarily reflects interest income or expense and foreign exchange gains and losses. During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company had foreign exchange gains of $0.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The foreign exchange gains recorded in both periods were primarily as a result of the forward contracts to purchase MXN to fund operating expenditures in Mexico.

The first quarter of 2018 reflected a net loss of $0.1 million compared to net income of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. The change was largely accounted for by the $1.4 million increase in EE&D expenses, $1.1 million decrease in finance and other income, and $0.6 million decrease in mine operating earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease largely reflects a $1.4 million increase in EE&D expenses and a $0.2 million decrease in mine operating earnings before non-cash items.

Refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2018 for more details of the financial results.

CASH COST AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS

Cash cost per silver payable ounce ("cash cost") for the first quarter of 2018 increased over the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher MXN production costs as discussed above which had the effect of increasing cash cost by $8.97 per payable silver ounce ("per oz"). In addition, the strengthening of the MXN against the USD accounted for a further $1.25 per oz increase. These factors were partly offset by an increase in by-product credits associated with higher volumes sold for gold, lead and zinc and higher realized prices for gold (together, a $7.47 per oz). Payable silver volumes were also higher in the first quarter of 2018 than in the first quarter of 2017, which reduced cash cost by a further $0.98 per oz. The full operation of Topia accounted for an approximate net $2.60 per oz increase in consolidated cash cost.

All-in sustaining cost per silver payable ounce ("AISC") during the first quarter of 2018 decreased from the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to lower sustaining exploration, evaluation and development expenses ("EE&D") and lower capital expenditures ($4.66 per oz effect). These were partly offset by the increase in cash cost ($1.85 per oz effect) as discussed above. The increased number of payable silver ounces had the effect of decreasing AISC ($4.41 per oz effect).

Refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2018, for further discussion of cash cost and AISC, and for a reconciliation to the Company's financial results as reported under IFRS.

CASH, SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS AND WORKING CAPITAL AT MARCH 31, 2018

At March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and short-term deposits of $60.9 million, compared to $56.9 million at December 31, 2017. The Company does not have any debt.

Cash and short-term deposits increased by $4.0 million in the first three months of 2018 primarily due to $4.1 million of cash generated by operating activities, $0.1 million in proceeds from the exercise of stock options and $0.1 million in foreign exchange gains on cash balances. These factors were partly offset by $0.3 million in additions to plant and equipment.

Net working capital was $67.1 million as at March 31, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million from the start of the year.

OUTLOOK

The Company's production and cost guidance for the year ending December 31, 2018 remains unchanged:









Production and cash cost guidance Q1 2018 Actual FY 2018 Guidance FY 2017 Actual Total silver equivalent ounces4 1,031,937 4,000,000 - 4,100,000 3,978,731 Cash cost5 $5.39 $5.00 – 6.50 $5.76 AISC2 $12.33 $12.50 – 14.50 $15.07

It is cautioned that cash cost and AISC are very sensitive to the Mexican peso foreign exchange rate and metal prices through the computation of by-product credits.

The Company's guidance for capital expenditures and EE&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 also remains unchanged:









Capex and EE&D expense guidance (in millions) Q1 2018 Actual FY 2018 Guidance FY 2017 Actual Capital expenditures, excluding acquisition cost and capital expenditures associated with Coricancha $0.3 $2.5 - $3.5 $4.4 EE&D – operating mines (excluding Coricancha) $1.3 $5.0 - $6.0 $5.2

The focus for 2018 is to maintain steady and efficient operations in Mexico, while advancing the Company's Coricancha Mine Complex in Peru to set a platform for production growth in 2019 and 2020. While still in the early stage of evaluation, based upon historic production records, Coricancha has the potential to add 3 million Ag eq oz of annual production.

As noted, the Company is currently undertaking technical, economic and environmental evaluations to assess a restart of the mine, and plans to release the results of additional technical and economic studies for the project in the current quarter. Depending on the outcome of these evaluations, investments in connection with a restart of the mine could commence in 2018.

The Company continues to seek and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities in the Americas to meet the Company's growth objectives.

_____________________________ 1 Ag eq oz have been established using a 70:1 Au:Ag ratio, and ratios of 1:0.0559 and 1:0.676 for the USD price of silver ounces to the USD price for lead and zinc pounds, respectively. 2 Cash cost and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's reported financial results in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

James Bannantine

President & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to the Company's plans for production at its Guanajuato Mine Complex and Topia Mines in Mexico, advancement of the Coricancha project, and the exploration of its other properties in Mexico and Peru. Forward looking statements also include guidance included in the "Outlook" section of this document, including guidance on production, cash costs, AISC, and anticipated capital expenditures and exploration and development expenditures. Forward looking statements also include discussions of the overall economic potential of the Company's properties, the availability of adequate financing, and those involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risks involving the Company's operations in a foreign jurisdiction, uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, uncertainty in mineral resource estimation, physical risks inherent in mining operations, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of silver, gold and base metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, permitting risks, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and reports on Form 40-F and Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.



GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars - Unaudited)









March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 ASSETS









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,620 $ 36,797

Short-term deposits 16,264 20,091

Trade and other receivables 10,440 14,780

Inventories 4,886 5,294

Reimbursement rights 3,317 4,446

Other current assets 869 401

80,396 81,809





Restricted cash 1,234 1,234 Inventories – non-current 1,606 1,580 Reimbursement rights 7,717 6,588 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 14,033 14,966 Exploration and evaluation assets 15,633 15,633 Deferred tax assets 126 70

$ 120,745 $ 121,880





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:





Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 10,003 $ 11,313

Derivative liabilities – 85

Reclamation and remediation provision – current 3,317 4,446

13,320 15,844





Reclamation and remediation provision 24,086 22,965 Deferred tax liabilities 1,729 1,930

39,135 40,739





Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 130,446 130,201

Reserves 19,283 18,962

Deficit (68,119) (68,022)

81,610 81,141







$ 120,745 $ 121,880







GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)







Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 Revenue $ 17,019 $ 12,371 Cost of sales





Production costs 11,794 6,926

Amortization and depletion 1,130 690

Share-based compensation 76 93

13,000 7,709





Mine operating earnings 4,019 4,662





General and administrative expenses





Administrative expenses 1,383 1,394

Amortization and depletion 26 17

Share-based compensation 246 191

1,655 1,602





Exploration, evaluation and development expenses





Exploration and evaluation expenses 2,696 1,123

Mine development costs 607 825

Share-based compensation 23 8

3,326 1,956





Finance and other income (expense)





Interest income 468 213

Finance costs (19) (18)

Accretion (278) (20)

Foreign exchange gain 698 1,814

Other income 20 7

889 1,996





Income (loss) before income taxes (73) 3,100 Income tax expense 24 60 Net income (loss) for the year $ (97) $ 3,040





Other comprehensive income ("OCI"), net of tax





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):





Foreign currency translation 40 29

Change in fair value of financial assets designated





as fair value through OCI (net of tax) (1) (2)

39 27





Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (58) $ 3,067





Earnings per share ‒ basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ 0.02

GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)







Three months ended

March 31,

2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) for the period $ (97) $ 3,040 Items not involving cash:





Amortization and depletion 1,156 707

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (372) (1,771)

Income tax expense 24 60

Share-based compensation 345 292

Other non-cash items (315) (152) Interest received 381 129 Interest paid (19) (19) Income taxes paid (985) (1,392)

118 894 Changes in non-cash working capital:





Trade and other receivables 4,811 (329)

Inventories 320 (1,979)

Other current assets (470) (361)

Trade payables and accrued liabilities (720) (738)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,059 (2,513)





Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (298) (1,826)

Proceeds from (investments in) short-term deposits 3,827 (8,062)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,529 (9,888)





Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of share options 142 776

Net cash from financing activities 142 776





Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 93 59





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,823 (11,566) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,797 41,642 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,620 $ 30,076

