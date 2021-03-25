Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Selective Insurance One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™, Ranking #38

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Selective Insurance as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™. This is Selective's first time being named to this prestigious list, ranking in 38th place. Earning a spot means that Selective is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 91% of Selective's employees said Selective is a great place to work. This number is 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"A meaningful employee experience is multi-faceted. At Selective, our strong employee culture helps team members create unique insurance solutions for our customers and is as important to employee satisfaction as benefits and other workplace perks," said Cyndi Bennett, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Inclusion on this list is an honor, especially after a year that has tested the strength of many organizations, and is a testament to the incredibly resilient employees that make Selective a stand-out workplace in the financial services and insurance sector."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees report an even better company culture than before COVID-19," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2020. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

