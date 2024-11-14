Great Place To Work® and Fortune names Dow one of the World's Best Workplaces™ for the second consecutive year

Employee voices propel the Company to elite ranks of 25 top global employers

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® (GPTW) and Fortune magazine have honored Dow (NYSE: DOW) as one of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2024 . This is the second consecutive year that Dow has earned this distinction.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees globally," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "Their unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment is what has earned us this prestigious honor. This award celebrates our collective achievement and highlights the strong culture of trust and transparency that we continually foster within Dow."

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. To be considered for the list, companies must have already been a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization. They must also be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces™ lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2023 or early 2024.

In the 2024 cycle, Dow was certified as a Great Place to Work® in 15 countries and ranked on eight national Best Workplaces™ lists.

Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must demonstrate how they generously and thoughtfully support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs.

Alveda Williams, Ph.D., Dow's chief inclusion officer, emphasized the significance of being named on the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ list. "Being eligible for this recognition is a remarkable achievement for Team Dow," she noted. "Securing a spot on this prestigious list for the second consecutive year highlights our collective efforts across all regions to cultivate an inclusive and exceptional workplace environment."

"As global companies, these employers have an incredible impact on our world," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "We are proud to recognize these companies for their dedication to creating better workplaces for every employee — and by extension, making the world a better place for all of us."

"This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™

Great Place To Work selected the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 7.4 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 20 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2023 or early 2024, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology .

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

