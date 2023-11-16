Great Place To Work® and Fortune names Dow one of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023

News provided by

The Dow Chemical Company

16 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

Employee voices propel the Company to elite ranks of 25 top global employers

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® (GPTW) and Fortune have honored Dow (NYSE: DOW) as one of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023.

The 25 World's Best Workplaces™ are being recognized for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplace cultures that are fair and equitable for all. GPTW identified the World's Best Workplaces™ by surveying 6.2 million employees worldwide about the key factors that create great workplaces and analyzing company workplace programs impacting 18 million employees globally.

This year marks Dow's debut on the list of the World's Best Workplaces™. Through the 2023 cycle, Dow was certified as a Great Place to Work® in 13 countries and ranked on 10 national Best Workplaces™ lists.

"This is a tremendous honor for Team Dow," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "We're immensely proud of our employees around the globe who have propelled us onto this list for the first time. This is their achievement, a reflection of their voices, and testimony to their efforts every day to make Dow a truly great place to work."

Alveda Williams, Ph.D., Dow chief inclusion officer, pointed out that the Great Place to Work© World's Best Workplaces™ list is highly competitive. "Even being eligible for consideration as a World's Best Workplace™ is something Team Dow can be proud of," she said. "But ranking on this exclusive list is one the highest honors because it is the ultimate reflection of our global company – earned by our colleagues in every region committed to making their workplace a great place for all."

To be considered for the list, companies must have already been a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization. They must also be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces™ lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2022 or early 2023. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

Dow has previously been recognized for its commitment to a strong company culture. Some of the Company's other awards include:

  • Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list: three consecutive years, 2021-2023
  • Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for in Manufacturing & Production® list: three consecutive years, 2021-2023
  • Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® Companies that Care list: four consecutive years, 2020-2023

About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™
Great Place To Work® selected the World's Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 6.2 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of their headquartered country. Read the full methodology. 

To be considered, companies must use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To earn a place on this list next year, start here.  

About Great Place To Work®
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow
@DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information contact:
Rachelle Schikorra                                                  
989-513-8598
[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official 

®™ Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

Also from this source

Dow Leaders Recognized in 2023 Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists

Dow Leaders Recognized in 2023 Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists

Dow (NYSE: Dow) today announced several of its leaders have been recognized in the Outstanding 2023 Leading LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists, a testament to...
Howard Ungerleider to Retire from Dow; Jeffrey L. Tate Named Chief Financial Officer

Howard Ungerleider to Retire from Dow; Jeffrey L. Tate Named Chief Financial Officer

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) today announced that Howard Ungerleider has elected to retire from the Company to pursue new opportunities following 33 years of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.