Great Place to Work Announces Better, a New Podcast Series of Interviews with Leaders from the Best Workplaces

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high trust workplace culture, today unveils BetterTM, a new podcast series of interviews with some of the best leaders in business.

Each episode offers tips, strategy, and advice from executives at Great Place to Work-Certified companies that make their workplace culture a top priority, because they know it's ultimately better for their people, better for business, and better for the world. In each episode, host Christopher Tkaczyk chats with executives from some of the world's best workplaces to learn more about the tools companies need to become better by focusing on the business case—and the results—that come from putting people first.

In the first episode, Michael C. Bush, the CEO of Great Place to Work, explains why he came to the company four years ago, as well as what creates a "For All" culture and the success a company experiences when every employee has a consistently positive work experience. Michael also shares some of the things he learned about workplace culture while working at Hewlett-Packard and how his career goals were shaped by watching "Leave It to Beaver."

The first season of Better was recorded during the 2019 Great Place to Work For All Summit in San Francisco. Podcast episodes can be found on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and TuneIn, as well as Great Place to Work's website.

BetterTM Season 1 Schedule

Michael C. Bush , CEO, Great Place to Work ( May 31 ) Matt Schuyler , Chief Human Resources Officer, Hilton ( June 10 ) Nancy Vitale , SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Genentech ( June 17 ) Greg Pryor , SVP, People & Performance Evangelist, Workday ( June 26 ) Gale King , EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Nationwide ( July 10 ) Frans Johansson , Founder of The Medici Group ( July 17 ) Regine Buettner , EVP HR Global, and John Pearson , CEO; DHL Express ( July 24 ) Christian Clerc , President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons ( July 31 ) Kelly Grier , Americas Managing Partner, EY ( August 7 ) Derek Bang , Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Crowe ( August 14 ) Fran Katsoudis, EVP & Chief People Officer, Cisco ( August 21 ) Ellen McGirt , Senior Editor, Fortune ( August 28 )

About Better Host Christopher Tkaczyk

Christopher Tkaczyk is the chief content officer at Great Place to Work and oversees thought leadership, research reports, company profiles, and articles for the company's website. A career journalist, he joined Great Place to Work after serving as the senior news editor at Travel + Leisure. Previously, he spent 16 years at Fortune, where he specialized in travel, luxury, workplace, careers, and edited its series of Best Workplaces lists developed in partnership with Great Place to Work.

About the Great Place to Work For All Summit

The Great Place to Work For All Summit assembles executive leaders from Best Workplaces, including Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work-Certified organizations, and companies embarking on their workplace journey. Its mission is to share best practices for creating and championing high-trust cultures that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world. The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 3-5, 2020 and registration is open.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 25 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read the new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

