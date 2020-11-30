'Great Place to Work® India' institute recognizes HashedIn as India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with immense pleasure and pride that HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announces that it has been identified among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. This year, 240 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment, and we are overwhelmed to be recognized amongst the top 75.

Great Place to Work®️ Institute, is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work®️ identifies Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. No jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment. HashedIn has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute for creating a Great Place to Work for all employees.

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO, HashedIn, "Everyone in HashedIn plays an equally important role in building a great place to work. We have not only managed to sustain but enhance our friendly work environment to give every Hasher the best possible opportunity to learn and grow. Our secret to building a great culture is valuing feedback, honesty, and extreme ownership. We thank GPTW for this wonderful recognition and hope to continue being an "Employer of Choice" for the best talent in the industry."

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is a global authority that helps in building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. They have crafted their perspectives by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. Their services are spread across varied businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, and six continents.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built 375+ robust solutions for 250+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our intelligent SaaS solutions, visit www.hashedin.com

