'Great Place to Work® India' Recognizes HashedIn as one of India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020

SAN JOSE, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is glad to announce that it has been recognized as one of India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. HashedIn was ranked 37th amongst several organizations. Last year, more than 1000 organizations applied for this assessment and only the best were selected.

The awarding organization is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in Workplace Culture Assessment, they identify Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. Adding another feather to its hat, HashedIn Technologies has also been recognized for the third time in a row, among the Best Workplaces in the IT industry.

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies, "Our ability to learn and adapt as one large family has put us on a path to enormous success. HashedIn has provided an innovative platform for every Hasher to become a better leader and emerge successful. Being awarded the great place to work third time in a row, is an astounding testimonial of how every Hasher feels. The learning ambiance, the culture of appreciation and a lot more factors have influenced the growth of the organization in every aspect."

According to Great Place to Work® , "HashedIn has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all its employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie."

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is a global authority that helps in building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. They have crafted their perspectives by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. Their services are spread across varied businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, and six continents.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, Nutanix, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

Media Contact:

Judelyn Belinda Gomes

[email protected]

SOURCE HashedIn