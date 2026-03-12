Great Range Capital Taps Former ABS Group CEO Ryan Moody to Lead Search for Industrial Compliance Platform

MISSION WOODS, Kan., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Range Capital (GRC), a private equity firm based in Kansas City, announced that it has tapped Ryan Moody to lead the search for a new platform investment in the industrial compliance services sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Great Range Capital) (PRNewsfoto/Great Range Capital)

The industrial compliance services sector remains highly fragmented, with thousands of small and mid-sized providers supporting critical infrastructure industries. Increasing regulatory complexity, aging infrastructure, and a tightening market for skilled technical labor are creating both challenges and tailwinds for service providers. Together, these dynamics create a compelling backdrop for building a leading industrial compliance platform.

Leading this effort alongside GRC, Mr. Moody brings more than 25 years of experience in the industrial and energy sectors to this partnership. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of ABS Group, where he focused on helping companies manage risk, safety, reliability, and performance across critical infrastructure assets and operations. During his six-year tenure, ABS Group tripled profitability and built a foundation for sustained growth. Mr. Moody also has extensive knowledge in industrial consulting, risk management, energy technology, and subsea systems through his roles at the American Bureau of Shipping, Siemens Energy, and FMC Technologies (now TechnipFMC).

"Leading ABS Group through a major transformation gave me firsthand insight into the fragmentation of the industrial compliance sector. Many strong technical companies are constrained by access to capital, modern technology, and commercial resources needed to support growth," Mr. Moody said. "Our goal is to bring together best-in-class service providers and equip them with the capital, technology, and operational resources needed to best serve their clients, while preserving the technical expertise and culture that define their success."

Joining Mr. Moody in the search is Gary Baughman, who is also set to join the platform as Executive Chairman. Mr. Baughman has spent over 40 years in the engineering, construction, operations, and environmental services industries, holding senior executive positions at APTIM, Flour, and AECOM.

"Both Ryan and Gary bring deep industry knowledge to the search for GRC's next platform company," said GRC Managing Partner Ryan Sprott. "We're confident we have the right team in place to identify the right platform and drive significant growth and value creation post-close."

GRC is looking for companies that meet the following criteria:

Privately-held, founder-led businesses

Focus on compliance, safety, risk, environmental, and/or regulatory services (e.g., inspections, audits, testing, certification, engineering, consulting) in critical infrastructure sectors (e.g., energy, oil and gas, chemicals, power, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals)

Deep technical expertise in high-hazard industries with strict regulations

Strong market reputation and longstanding client relationships

Recurring, nondiscretionary revenue streams

Scalable service model with opportunity for operational enhancement

GRC is seeking opportunities to partner with exceptional independent businesses and their owners to support the next phase of growth and development. We work closely with owners to design flexible partnership structures tailored to their goals. Whether providing growth capital, operational support, or facilitating a thoughtful transition plan, our focus is on helping businesses scale while preserving the culture and expertise that made them successful.

We welcome conversations with business owners, intermediaries, and industry professionals interested in exploring a potential partnership. All inquiries will be handled with strict confidentiality. Initial discussions focus on understanding your business, your goals, and determining mutual fit. To start a conversation, please contact [email protected].

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

SOURCE Great Range Capital