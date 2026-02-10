Great Rock Capital Agents $175MM Revolving Facility for A Crane Rental

Flexible Capital to Accelerate Business Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, a private credit firm specializing in middle market lending, announced today that it has closed a $175 million senior secured revolving credit facility for A Crane Rental, LLC ("A Crane"), for which it served as Administrative Agent. A Crane is a leading full-service infrastructure services provider specializing in crane rental and heavy-lifting solutions for the construction and industrial maintenance industries.

The new revolving credit facility, secured by high-quality accounts receivable and machinery & equipment, refinanced the company's existing debt and provides significant additional liquidity and financial flexibility to drive future growth. Ares Commercial Finance, Wingspire Capital, and InterVest capital partners served as co-lenders in the financing.

"Since 2016, A Crane has expanded its operations with one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the heavy-lift industry," said Bill McCabe, President of A Crane. "Today, with the support of Great Rock, we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and fulfill our customers future lifting needs."

"A Crane is a recognized industry leader, delivering best-in-class equipment and exceptional service to a growing customer base focused on critical infrastructure servicing needs," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Its continued success is fueled by a strong management team, and we look forward to expanding on our financial partnership as they execute on their strategic initiatives."

The London Manhattan Company served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is a private credit firm that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The firm offers senior secured credit facilities ranging in size from $25 million to +$200 million, including bespoke revolvers and term loan structures that deliver greater flexibility than those provided by traditional commercial lenders. Great Rock has significant capital commitments from its partners: a private equity business, a large institutional investor, and corporate note holders. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

About A Crane

A Crane provides comprehensive lifting services to the Eastern, Southern and Central parts of the United States. A Crane specializes in renting heavy-lift equipment, including all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and hydraulic truck cranes. The company serves various industries, including renewable energy, chemical and industrial manufacturing, and commercial construction. A Crane operates 8 strategically located branches, with each branch capable of providing project management, rigging, engineering and transportation. To learn more, visit www.acraneusa.com.

About London Manhattan

The London Manhattan Company is a commercial finance firm established in 1989 to source financing for its clients, with more than $1 billion in debt and equity sourced over the past ten years. To learn more, visit www.londonmanhattan.net.

