Great Rock Capital Closes $100 Million Leverage Facility with KeyBank National Association

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the close of a $100 million leverage facility with KeyBank National Association, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The new facility will provide Great Rock Capital with further flexibility to offer creative financial solutions that maximize liquidity to middle market borrowers and will position the firm for continued growth.

"We are pleased to partner with KeyBank, an established leader in the lender finance market as we continue to buildout and grow the Great Rock platform," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital.

"We are proud to add the Great Rock Capital relationship to our growing portfolio," said Rian Emmett, managing director of specialty finance lending for KeyBank. "We have more than $4.5 billion committed to the sector and are always looking to align ourselves with proven commercial finance lenders like Great Rock and their equity sponsors, which include Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company and a large institutional investor. We look forward to supporting the company as they grow their platform over the years to come."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

cronin@greatrockcapital.com

