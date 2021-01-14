Great Rock Capital Closes $15 Million Credit Facility with Coast to Coast Equipment

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the close of a $15 million senior secured credit facility with Coast to Coast Equipment, which specializes in buying, selling, and renting new and used aerial-lift equipment.

The new facility refinanced the existing lender and provides Coast to Coast with additional liquidity to position the company for continued growth.

"Great Rock quickly understood our capital needs and worked with us to create a liquidity facility that will position us for continued success," said a spokesperson for Coast to Coast Equipment. "We look forward to partnering with Great Rock as we execute on the next steps of our strategic business plan."

"We are excited to play a role in helping Coast to Coast achieve new levels of growth," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "The Company was founded by an innovative and knowledgeable leader who has built a best-in-class equipment business."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

About Coast to Coast Equipment

Coast to Coast equipment offers the widest range of new and used aerial equipment. Worldwide, 24 hours a day, we provide our customers with the best value from the most trusted names in the industry. From the smallest scissor lift to the largest boomlift, crane or telehandler, you will feel confident you made the right choice when we go to work for you. Independently owned, we think outside the basket to bring you the equipment you want at the price you need. To learn more, visit www.ctocequip.com.

