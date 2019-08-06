Great Rock Capital Closes $50 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the closing of a $50 million senior secured credit facility for an environmental restoration, land reclamation, and construction business. The family of companies are all experiencing increased demand for their high-quality services, and the new capital will significantly expand the firm's liquidity and ability to pursue growth through new business contracts.

"Great Rock is pleased to provide additional liquidity to position the firm for new levels of growth," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We created a flexible structure to meet their financing needs, and we look forward to working with our new customer to advance the expansion of all their businesses."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit http://greatrockcapital.com/.

