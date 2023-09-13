Great Rock Capital Closes Corporate Note Financing

New Capital to Drive Future Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the successful closing of an investment-grade corporate note financing. The funds from the transaction will be used to support the ongoing growth and success of the firm. The notes were assigned a BBB rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization, and Brean Capital, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent.

"The expansion of our capital base will position the firm to execute on its strategic growth initiatives," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "The quick completion of this capital raise, in a turbulent market, is a testament to the strong foundation and continuous growth of our platform."

"As Great Rock continues its profitable growth, this capital injection strengthens our financial flexibility and capacity to support middle market companies in need of liquidity," said Brett Goodwin, CFO of Great Rock Capital. "We look forward to working with our new institutional investors, as this additional capital will allow us to achieve new business milestones."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $10MM to $75MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

CONTACT:

Jenn Cronin

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital