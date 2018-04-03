Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo

WESTPORT, Conn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the close of a leverage facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, part of Wells Fargo & Company.

The new capital will enable Great Rock Capital the financial flexibility to continue to execute their growth objectives.

"Wells Fargo is the clear leader in the lender finance market and we are really looking forward to working with them. The injection of this flexible capital will allow us to execute on the next phase of Great Rock's growth strategy," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital.

Stewart Hayes, Senior Vice President of Lender Finance for Wells Fargo added, "Great Rock has established itself as a solid, up-and-coming platform and we are excited to welcome them to Wells Fargo. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Great Rock and provide additional capital to help support their continued growth."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans.

