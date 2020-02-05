Great Rock Capital Continues Expansion of Origination Team

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Blake Kenny has joined the firm as Managing Director of Originations. Kenny will be based in Detroit and responsible for leading origination efforts in Michigan and Western Pennsylvania.

"We are happy to welcome Blake to the team," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We look forward to expanding our coverage in the important Midwest market as the strong industrial and manufacturing presence in the region is a great fit for our product. Blake's banking expertise and strong relationships in the area will help facilitate this growth."

Kenny joins Great Rock with more than 20 years of experience in banking and origination roles. He spent over eight years as a Senior Vice President at PNC Bank within PNC Business Credit and the Corporate Bank. In addition, he spent eight years as a Vice President at Comerica Bank in middle market banking where he sourced, funded and managed a diverse portfolio of asset-based and cashflow loans, and previously held banking roles at Merrill Lynch and MB Financial. He earned a B.S. in Economics from the Eli Broad School of Business at Michigan State University.

"I'm thrilled to join the growing team at Great Rock Capital to further broaden their reach in the Midwest," said Kenny. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in middle market corporate banking and M&A financing to benefit Great Rock as they continue to offer creative financings to support the growth of middle market companies in Michigan and Western Pennsylvania."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, LP and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

cronin@greatrockcapital.com

SOURCE Great Rock Capital

