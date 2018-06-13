Great Rock Capital Expands Team, Adds Managing Director of Originations

WESTPORT, Conn., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Jared Grabow has joined the firm as Managing Director of Originations. Jared will be based in Dallas, TX, and will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities and building relationships for the firm in Texas and the surrounding markets.

"We are excited to have Jared join Great Rock as we expand into the Texas market," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Jared is a native of Texas and we look forward to having a local presence in a market that we view as critical to our future growth."

Grabow joins Great Rock Capital with almost 20 years of experience, holding positions at WM Capital Partners, Doral Bank, and GE Capital. Jared has extensive commercial finance experience in real estate, asset-based lending, business development, and risk. Mr. Grabow earned his M.B.A. with honors from The University of Texas at Austin and his B.A. in International Finance and Spanish Literature from Austin College.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Great Rock Capital," commented Grabow. "I look forward to working with middle market companies in the Texas region to help solve their liquidity needs so they can focus on growing their businesses."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit http://greatrockcapital.com/.

